The Last of Us 2‘s game director Neil Druckmann hints that the studio is working on a new game. He couldn’t confirm whether it was The Last of Us 3, though that seems likely. However, it’s also possible that Naughty Dog has something else in the works.

Druckmann recently sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The main topic of the conversation was the upcoming second season of The Last of Us TV show. However, he also talked briefly about a new game. Druckmann listed it off, talking about his odd combination of responsibilities alongside producing the show and the ride at Universal. However, when the interview asked about the long-awaited The Last of Us 3, the game developer couldn’t answer. “My comms director over there will slaughter me,” said Druckmann.

TLOU 3 possible but unconfirmed

Some might interpret his refusal to comment as indicating that TLOU 3 is in the works. However, it’s also likely that Druckmann was referring to the Last of Us multiplier spinoff that Naughty Dog is working on. Originally intended as a DLC for the Last of Us 2, Naughty Dog switched to developing it as a standalone game. However, the projects reportedly faced significant setbacks, and developers are reportedly scaling the game down significantly. Naughty Dog also teased a new single-player game in May, but it’s unclear if that’s TLOU 3 or a wholly new IP.

In the meantime, TLOU fans still have the new season to look forward to. The new season’s script is “ready to go,” according to Druckmann, though filming is behind schedule due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.