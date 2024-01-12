The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered includes a Guitar Free Play mode where the series’ composer Gustavo Santaolalla is a playable character.

A post on X/Twitter from developer Naughty Dog revealed the “familiar face” while announcing the option to play the banjo in Guitar Free Play, too. Santaolalla composed the soundtrack for both The Last of Us games, and actually leaked the remastered second game back in July 2023 by referencing this cameo.

“In the new editions you can make me play certain themes and well, I can’t tell you anything else,” he said at the time, before any new editions or musical modes had been revealed.

Yes, you can play the banjo in The Last of Us Part II Remastered’s Guitar Free Play mode… and you can even do it with a familiar face! 🪕 Pre-order now, available January 19: https://t.co/rjaUcqYTL5 pic.twitter.com/czmuYDYCZn — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) January 11, 2024

It wasn’t to be the only leak for the game, however, as the PlayStation Store posted details of the remaster’s existence before its official announcement. Naughty Dog confirmed it soon after, revealing The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered would arrive on January 19 with a roguelike mode called No Return, Lost Levels with developer commentary, graphical enhancements, DualSense integration, and the Guitar Free Play mode.

The Lost Levels — which were cut from the original game but are being included as bonus content for the PlayStation 5 upgrade — are called Jackson Dance, Boar Hunt, and Sewers, the last of which has fans particularly worried.

In our 10/10 review of the original game, IGN said: “The Last of Us Part 2 is a masterpiece that evolves the gameplay, cinematic storytelling, and rich world design of the original in nearly every way.”

