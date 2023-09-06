The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin is opening up about the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot he had been developing at Disney which he initially thought the studio would pass on due to it being “too weird.”

“We pitched it and thought there’s no way they’re buying it, it’s too weird. And they did!” Mazin told the LA Times.

Mazin told the publication he had been working on the script prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes alongside one of the original film’s writers Ted Elliot. However, due to the strikes, the development of the reboot has been put on hold.

“[Elliot] wrote a fantastic script and the strike happened and everyone’s waiting around,” Mazin added.

Disney had been developing several pics around the Pirates of the Caribbean universe with Mazin’s film being one of them. The film is not directly connected to the Margot Robbie-led spinoff that was shelved earlier this year.

The Barbie star gave insight to the film she was involved in that would be more female-driven than prior films.

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would’ve been really cool,” Robbie told Vanity Fair, “but I guess they don’t want to do it.”

As of now, it’s unknown what Mazin’s Pirates movie would be about or how it would be connected to the franchise. It’s also to be determined if Johnny Depp will reprise his iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the new film.

Justin Kroll contributed to this report.