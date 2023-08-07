The Last Voyage of the Demeter clip from Universal Pictures‘ upcoming supernatural thriller has been revealed, featuring Corey Hawkins as Clemens, one of the passengers of the ill-fated ship in Bram Stoker’s Dracula novel.

The video shows Hawkins’ Clemens trying to provoke the Prince of Darkness by calling him out for making everyone believe that he’s a god, even though he’s just like them — afraid of what lies ahead. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on August 11.

Check out The Last Voyage of the Demeter clip below (watch more trailers):

What to Expect in The Last Voyage of the Demeter?

“The film tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo—fifty unmarked wooden crates—from Carpathia to London,” reads the synopsis. “Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew.”

Based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker’s classic novel Dracula, The Last Voyage of the Demeter is directed by André Øvredal (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) from a screenplay written by Zak Olkewicz, Bragi Schut, and Stefan Ruzowitzky. It stars Corey Hawkins (In the Heights) as Clemens, a doctor who joins the Demeter crew, Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale) as an unwitting stowaway, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) as the ship’s captain, and David Dastmalchian (the Ant-Man franchise) as the Demeter’s first mate.

Additional cast includes Jon Jon Briones (American Horror Story), Stefan Kapicic (Deadpool films), Nikolai Nikolaeff (Stranger Things) and Javier Botet (It films, Mama). It is produced by Brad Fischer, Mike Medavoy, and Arnold Messer, with Matthew Hirsch set as an executive producer.