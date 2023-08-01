Universal Pictures has dropped The Last Voyage of the Demeter video for its forthcoming horror thriller, starring Corey Hawkins and Liam Cunningham. The film is still scheduled to arrive in theaters on August 11.

The video features commentary by the cast and crew as they discuss the movie’s iconic villain in the form of Dracula. Director André Øvredal shared his vision for the story, revealing that he wanted it to be the scariest depiction of the Prince of Darkness.

Check out The Last Voyage of the Demeter featurette below (watch more trailers):

Who’s in The Last Voyage of the Demeter?

Based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker’s classic novel Dracula, The Last Voyage of the Demeter is directed by André Øvredal (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) from a screenplay written by Zak Olkewicz, Bragi Schut, and Stefan Ruzowitzky. It stars Corey Hawkins (In the Heights) as Clemens, a doctor who joins the Demeter crew, Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale) as an unwitting stowaway, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) as the ship’s captain and David Dastmalchian (the Ant-Man franchise) as the Demeter’s first mate.

“The film tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo—fifty unmarked wooden crates—from Carpathia to London,” reads the synopsis. “Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew.

Additional cast includes Jon Jon Briones (American Horror Story), Stefan Kapicic (Deadpool films), Nikolai Nikolaeff (Stranger Things) and Javier Botet (It films, Mama). It is produced by Brad Fischer, Mike Medavoy, and Arnold Messer, with Matthew Hirsch set as an executive producer.