Digital biomarkers – data collected by wearable digital medical devices – can be used to inform the development of new drugs and medical devices and to evaluate their effectiveness. Listen as Jordan Brayanov and Ariel Dowling, leading experts in digital devices and measures from the Data Sciences Institute at Takeda, as well as Arnab Roy, associate principal at ZS, discuss advances in digital biomarkers and endpoints. They’ll also talk about how pharma and digital device companies can achieve and maintain success in the shifting healthcare landscape.

You’ll learn more about: