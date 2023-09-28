Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



In today’s big story, we’re looking at how a Google loophole brings advertisements for illegal drugs hosted on defaced government websites to the top of search results.

When searching for illegal drugs, government agencies aren’t where most people think to start.

But you wouldn’t know that by looking on Google. Pages advertising illegal drugs hosted on websites for government agencies, businesses, and nonprofits feature prominently in Google searches.

It’s all thanks to a loophole made possible by a recent change in how the search-engine giant indexes web content, writes Insider’s Katherine Long.

In simple terms, many websites’ internal search functions create a new, permanent webpage for every unique search a user enters. Previously, that wasn’t an issue since these web pages never appeared in Google searches because website owners restricted Google from indexing them.

However, Google recently said its automated web crawler could “automatically” discern which user-generated pages should appear in searches.

But, as Katherine’s reporting details, that hasn’t been the case.

The result is people using internal search functions to create webpages advertising drugs on websites viewed as trustworthy by Google. Insider identified more than four dozen websites, including our own, hijacked by the loophole.

If all of this seems shocking, understand you’re not alone. Web admins seem entirely in the dark as well.

The CEO of one company whose website was exploited was blindsided. “What in the hell?” he texted an Insider reporter upon hearing the news.

What’s even more unsettling is the type of websites some of these people are using to advertise, including those meant to aid people with addiction problems, Katherine pointed out to me.

The Australian Alcohol and Drug Foundation, an anti-drug abuse nonprofit, and Narconon, a narcotics addiction treatment program, were among the sites defaced with contact info for drug dealers.

