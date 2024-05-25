25

THEY sound too good to be true – campsites with amazing views, no chance of noisy neighbours and all for less than the price of a cup of coffee.

Yet for those in the know Certificated Locations or Sites – known as CL’s – can be the secret to beautiful budget camping.

25 Certificated Locations (CL’s) – are small campsites that can take up to five caravans or motorhomes, or ten tents at a time – often set among breathtaking landscapes Credit: Getty

25 Little Trenarrett boasts views across Bodmin Moor and holidaymakers pitch up on a wildflower meadow

CL’s are small campsites that can accommodate up to five caravans or motorhomes and no more than ten tents at any one time.

There are more than 3,200 of these campsites across England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland – available to members of The Camping and Caravanning Club and the Caravan and Motorhome Club.

Joining these clubs costs from £53 and £63 a year respectively BUT SUN READERS CAN GET A DISCOUNT THIS WEEKEND OF XXX.

I’D POP THIS IN THE BOX AND GET TO THE SITES MORE QUICKLY but gives you access not just to their fancy large parks, but also to these special little sites with nightly rates from just £2.50 a night for a caravan, motorhome or tent as well as two adults and two children.

While the facilities may be basic compared to the bigger parks, their secret, secluded locations make them a winner for those looking to head off the beaten path.

Some are connected to farms, others local pubs, and others in stunning National Park locations.

As part of our new Best of British travel series, we’ve rounded up some of our favourites – and why you could be exploring the UK for less this summer.

Little Trenarrett, Altarnun, near Launceston, Cornwall

(Check out our video diary of our overnight stay at Little Trenarrett at the top of this article)

You’ll hear nothing but birdsong as you drink in the stunning views across Bodmin Moor on this gem of an off-grid campsite. Pitch up on the gently sloping south-facing hillside wildflower meadow.

There’s no electric or showers but a very cute little toilet and washroom that doubles as a miniature honesty-box farm shop with homemade jams, chutneys and cards for sale.

The nearby hamlet of Altarnun features a monthly market and local pub.

Don’t miss a chance to visit the ancient St Nonna’s Church which was the location for the wedding in TV’s Doc Martin and featured in Daphne du Maurier’s book Jamaica Inn. From £12 per night. See caravanclub.co.uk

25 Hill View has beaches nearby, and if you’re lucky, you might catch a glimpse of a bottlenose dolphin Credit: Emma Canning

25 Hill View is also close to New Quay, which is renowned for its beautiful beaches and a chance of spotting dolphins Credit: Alamy

Hill View, near Llandysul, Carmarthenshire

Within easy reach of the Blue Flag beaches of west Wales, this pretty little site is set in rolling hills with fantastic views.

Just 20minutes away is New Quay where the town’s beaches are stunning and there’s a chance of seeing bottlenose dolphins.

The town is also home to the largest bee farm in Wales with live exhibitions.

As well as the glorious coastal beaches, this stunning part of Wales promises castles, wonderful walks and more.

The five hard-standing pitches have glorious views set in a grassy glade. There are toilets and showers on site. From £20 per night. See campingandcaravanningclub.co.uk.

25 Betley Park won the Best Newcomer award in the Caravan and Motorhome Club’s CL of the Year Awards Credit: Supplied

25 Beautiful views across the Shropshire Hills can be enjoyed from the Betley park campsite – and it’s a short drive from the centre of Shrewsbury Credit: Alamy

Betley Park, near Shrewsbury, Shropshire

This adult’s only campsite has stunning views across the Shropshire Hills and is just 10 minutes from the centre of Shrewsbury.

It won the Best Newcomer award in the Caravan and Motorhome Club’s CL of the Year Awards.

Owned by Guy and Jo Robinson, the campsite has electric pitches and an ancient pigsty that has been converted into an outdoor bar and barbecue area with table tennis and dart board.

Guy and Jo offer guided walks of the local area and nearby there’s off-road karting with Dirt Karts and even hot air balloon trips with Scenes Above. Dogs welcome. Pitches from £25 a night. See caravanclub.co.uk

Best of British: The Sun’s Travel Editor Lisa Minot reveals her favourite caravan hacks

25 Natural beech woodland surrounds Ashen Plains Wood, making it a brilliantly secluded location Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

25 Ashen Plains Wood is in a secluded location but offers modern shower facilities, toilets and washing up facilities Credit: Ashen Plains

Ashen Plains Wood, near Dursley, Gloucestershire

This Cotswolds gem is hidden is surrounded by natural beech woodland.

The all-grass gently sloping and level site doesn’t mean missing out on a few luxuries, despite its secluded location.

There’s modern Franke showers in the shower block, as well as toilets and washing up facilities.

The communal room with wood-burning stove, underfloor heating and charging points is perfect for a change of scenery on rainy days.

Fire pits and logs are available and family dogs welcome. There’s also some Shepherds Huts for those without a van. From £20 a night. See campingandcaravanningclub.co.uk

25 Abbots View Alpacas is set on a working eco-farm that breeds alpacas and powered by wind and solar energy Credit: Supplied

25 Go on a high ropes adventure at Go Ape at Wendover Woods, near to Abbots View Alpacas campsite

Abbots View Alpacas, Ashton Abbotts, Buckinghamshire

This adult-only site is set on a working eco-farm that breeds alpacas. Owned by James and Jo Dell, the site is 100 per cent powered by solar and wind energy.

It won the Caravan and Motorhome Club’s Most Unique CL in 2023 and is ideally placed for exploring with 18 National Trust attractions within a 30 minute drive of the campsite.

Head to Wendover Woodland Park for a Go Ape experience or enjoy an afternoon tea at Bletchley Park, home of the World War Two code breakers.

And of course, you can book an Alpaca Walk with the owners.

Toilet facilities and all grass pitches have electric hook up. From £20 a night. See caravanclub.co.uk

25 Ducklington farm’s owners rear sheep, goats, Simmental cows and Oxford Sandy and Black pigs, and you can buy their farm-reared produce on site Credit: Matthew Smith

25 Nearby attractions include Crocodiles of the World, where you can take part in their feeding experience Credit: Alamy

Ducklington Farm, near Witney, Oxfordshire

Ducklington farm’s owners rear sheep, goats, Simmental cows and Oxford Sandy and Black pigs, and you can buy their farm-reared produce on site.

A Camping and Caravanning Club reviewer says of the site: “With fresh water and electric close to the pitches, trees to provide shelter, a lovely little farm shop three-minute walk away and heaps to do in the surrounding areas we will certainly be returning!”

Nearby is a lovely kids play park in Witney as well as Crocodiles of the World, a sanctuary and conservation park.

The park-and-ride for Oxford town centre is just 20minutes away. No toilets or showers. From £12per night. See campingandcaravanningclub.co.uk

MY STAY AT LITTLE TREMARRETT CAMPSITE IN CORNWALL Amy Nicholson stayed at Little Tremarrett in her campervan. Watch Amy’s video diary of her time at the campsite at the top of this article. Little Tremarrett campsite is just a 15 minute drive from Launceston in the most peaceful setting, with incredible views of the Bodmin Moors. As it’s on a working farm, all you can hear is the sound of birds. The camping field is covered in stunning wildflowers. There’s only five pitches available, which means it’s always going to be quite quiet, and dogs are also welcome, with fields nearby to give them plenty of exercise. In terms of facilities, there’s fresh drinking water on site, and a place you can get rid of grey water. There’s no hot water but there is a toilet, which has adorable marmalades, cups and cards for sale. There’s a famous landmark nearby, St Nonna’s Church, also known as the ‘Cathedral in the Moors’, which appeared in the wedding episode of comedy-drama Doc Martin. Be sure to check out the intricate carvings on the pews there. The village of Altarnun is very quaint with a little stream that runs through it. And just up the road is The Rising Sun pub, which is a great place to stop if you’ve done one of the walks in the area or to enjoy dinner. I had a scotch egg with curried mayonnaise on the side, which I would highly recommend. For walkers, there’s a footpath that leads out from the campsite and through some paddocks where you can let your dog have a runaround. If you keep on going, you’ll get to an orchard, where the couple who own the campsite are growing apples. They also have sheep that live there – Wiltshire Horns – that help keep all the grass in check. Little Tremarrett is also a great location to visit some of Cornwall’s most famous attractions, including Tintagel, Boscastle and Tamar Valley. It rained in the evening during my stay, but I was very content just listening to the wildlife and looking out to the moors from my van. Amy paid £12 a night for her stay, which includes one vehicle and two adults.

25 Terfyn Mawr is a dog friendly site, and there are also beaches that welcome dogs nearby Credit: Supplied

25 Nearby to Terfyn Mawr is In the Welsh Wind Distillery, which offers gin making experiences and tastings Credit: Instagram / @inthewelshwind

Terfyn Mawr, near Newcastle Emlyn, Carmarthenshire

Winners of the Caravan and Motorhome Club’s Welsh CL of the Year in 2023, there’s uninterrupted views over the hills of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire from this unique little spot.

Open year-round there’s a mix of hardstanding and grass pitches and close to the campsite are an abundance of sandy beaches, many of which welcome dogs.

Nearby, get close to nature with a wildlife boat trip with Thousand Island Expeditions or test a tipple or two at the In the Welsh Wind Distillery.

Toilets and showers. Water on each pitch. Dogs welcome. From £20 per night. See caravanclub.co.uk

25 The Earls Barton White Mills Marina has a tiny campsite, an award-winning cafe and views of Nene Valley Credit: Matthew Smith

25 The Boathouse is an award-winning cafe, nearby the Earls Barton White Mills Marina site, with breakfast, cakes and lunches Credit: Alamy

Earls Barton White Mills Marina, Earls Barton, Northamptonshire

Alongside this pretty marina with lovely walks along the nearby River Nene, the site features an award-winning cafe, The Boathouse, serving up tasty breakfasts, cakes and lunches.

The level pitches are set in a lovely woodland glade with plenty of shade from the mature trees as well as stunning views of the river and Nene Valley.

Electric pitches are available as there’s also a washroom with toilets and showers.

The site is part of a farm that has a site of Special Scientific Interest – a reed bed home to a diverse range of birds and other wildlife.

Toilets and showers plus wifi. Dogs welcome. From £17 per night. See campingandcaravanningclub.co.uk

25 Highfield Lodge is just 15 miles from York and pitches cost just £2.50, with dogs also welcome Credit: Highfield Lodge Campsite

25 Burnby Hall Gardens is worth a visit if you’re staying in Pocklington, to admire the biggest collection of hardy water lilies in Europe Credit: Alamy

Highfield Lodge, Pocklington, East Riding, Yorkshire

For value, this CL cannot be beat. Pitches cost from just £2.50 per night.

One camper said: “Don’t let the price put you off. It really is £2.50! Nothing more, nothing less! We have been here for eight nights and loved it.

“Loads of walks direct from the footpath the other side of the farmer’s barns, great views, loads to do in the area.”

Pocklington itself is a classic market town at the foot of the Yorkshire Wolds and just 15 miles from York.

Don’t miss the town’s Burnby Hall Gardens, home to the biggest collection of Hardy Water Lilies in Europe.

The site has five grass pitches but no electric. Dogs welcome. From £2.50 a night. See caravanclub.co.uk

HOW TO GET ACCESS TO ‘CL’ TINY CAMPSITES To gain access to Certified Location campsites, you have to be a member of either the Camping and Caravanning Club or the Caravan And Motorhome Club. Here’s how to sign up… Camping and Caravanning Club membership starts from £53 a year. Members save up to 30per cent on pitch fees and have access to nearly 1,200 Certificated Sites, which are exclusively available to members only. See www.campingandcaravanningclub.co.uk/membership. The Caravan And Motorhome Club membership starts from £63 per year. Members save on pitch fees and have access to more than 2,100 Certificated Locations across the UK, exclusively available to members only. See www.caravanclub.co.uk/membership.

25 Arbour Farm is surrounded by fields with beautiful walks and is also home to alpacas, goats and pigs Credit: Matthew Smith

25 Arbour Farm is also home to alpacas, goats and pigs, and also has the option of glamping pods with hot tubs Credit: Matthew Smith

Arbour Farm, near Leominster, Herefordshire

This working farm has five immaculate hard-standing pitches – three with electric hook-up – in lovely countryside. Get to know the locals – the farm is home to alpacas, goats and pigs.

If you don’t fancy cooking indoors, there’s a covered communal seating area and barbecue to use.

The farm also has three lovely glamping pods with hot tubs. Surrounded by fields there are beautiful walks and the nearest village promises two pubs with restaurants, a tea room and shop. No toilets or showers.

Pets are welcome and there is wifi. From £25 per night. See campingandcaravanningclub.co.uk

25 West Brightenflatt has good access to Hadrian’s Wall and Talkin Tarm Country Park Credit: West Brightenflatt Campsite

25 There’s good access to Hadrian’s Wall from West Brightenflatt, as well as Talkin Tarm Country Park Credit: Getty

West Brightenflatt, near Brampton, Cumbria

This little site is a popular stop-off enroute from southern England to the Highlands.

There’s panoramic views of the Lakeland Fells to the west and the Pennines to the east. Part of a working farm, owner Joe Bell keeps a herd of Belted Galloways beef cattle with their distinctive markings.

There’s good access to Hadrian’s Wall from the site as well as the popular Talkin Tarm Country Park.

There’s water and electric on every pitch as well as toilet and shower block. From £15 per night. See campingandcaravanningclub.co.uk.

25 Loch Shiel is in a great location – on the edge of the loch, a 20 minute walk to the shops, and a 10 minute drive to beautiful beaches Credit: Lock Shiel CampSite

25 For water sports fanatics, there’s kayaking paddleboarding available at Loch Shiel, as well as boat hire Credit: Getty

Loch Shiel, near Acharacle, Argyll and Bute

Set right on the edge of this gorgeous loch, the fourth longest in Scotland.

Perfect for those who love kayaking or paddleboarding you can launch directly from the site – as well as fish – and there’s boat hire and cruises available on the loch as well as nearby Loch Sunart.

The campsite is a 20 minute walk to shops, hotels/restaurant, cafe and play park.

There are beautiful beaches within a 10 minute drive or visit Castle Tioram, or take a walk to the more remote Singing Sands.

Visit Ardnamurchan Lighthouse, the most westerly point on the British mainland. Toilets and showers available. Pets welcome. From £25 per night. See campingandcaravanningclub.co.uk.