In a society increasingly built on individuality and reliant on technology instead of face-to-face connection, it’s no surprise that people are feeling lonelier. The so-called “loneliness epidemic” has fueled a surge in mental health issues, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. But what starts as a psychological challenge is now proving to have serious physical consequences, too.

At the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in San Francisco (ENDO2025), researchers from the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California presented a study on how social isolation can raise the risk of diabetes and poor blood sugar control in older adults.

“These findings are especially relevant given the rapidly growing aging population in the United States and globally, alongside the widespread prevalence of social isolation and loneliness among older adults,” explained lead researcher Samiya Khan in a press release.

Loneliness Affects All Ages

Social connections are essential for our mental and physical well-being, yet social isolation and loneliness remain overlooked risk factors, affecting people of all ages. Globally, about one in six people experiences loneliness, with roughly 12 percent of older adults reporting persistent feelings of isolation.

While loneliness often makes headlines for its ties to depression and anxiety, a large body of research shows it can also harm physical health, from the heart and immune system to hormone balance.

A lack of social ties can encourage a more sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, and less motivation to stick with healthy habits. Over time, this can add up to serious consequences, like poor blood sugar control.

Socially Isolated and Diabetic

Endocrinologists (experts in hormones and metabolism) are on the front lines of tackling complex health conditions like diabetes and obesity. Khan’s study, presented at ENDO2025, is among the first to explore how social isolation affects blood sugar levels across a nationally representative sample. The research team analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), which monitors the health of adults and kids across the U.S.

Looking at data from 3,833 adults aged 60 to 84 (representing about 38 million older Americans) researchers found that socially isolated older adults were 34 percent more likely to have diabetes and 75 percent higher chance to struggle with poor blood sugar control compared to those who stayed socially connected, even when accounting for other factors.

An Overlooked Risk Factor

“Social isolation and loneliness have been increasingly recognized as important health risk factors after the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Khan. “Our findings underscore the importance for clinicians to recognize social isolation as a critical social determinant of health when caring for older patients.”

Staying connected can play a bigger role in your health than you might think. Social support can help people stick to healthy habits like eating well, exercising, quitting smoking, and taking medications as prescribed.

“These findings underscore the importance of social connections for the wellbeing of older adults,” Khan added. “Physicians should recognize social isolation as a potential risk factor among elderly patients for both diabetes and high blood sugar.”

While there’s no quick fix for loneliness, nurturing friendships, joining community groups, or just making time to connect can help protect both your mental and physical health for years to come.

