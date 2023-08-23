The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart episode 6 release date and time have been revealed. The next episode will air on Amazon Prime Video. The next episode will continue the story of Alice as she struggles to face the secrets of her past.

Here’s when the next episode is coming out.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart episode 6 release date is August 25, 2023.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart episode 6 release time is:

12 AM PT

3 AM ET

8 AM BST

9 AM CEST

The release time for new episodes will demand those in the U.S. stay up late (or get up much earlier), while those in the U.K. and Europe can watch during normal breakfast hours.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart cast includes Alycia Debnam-Carey, Sigourney Weaver, Asher Keddie, Sebastian Zurita, Frankie Adams, Alyla Browne, Leah Purcell, Charlie Vickers, Alexander England, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Shareena Clanton, Jeremy Blewitt, and Luc Barrett.

Where to watch The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart episode 6

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Amazon Prime Video.

To watch episode 6, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video is included as part of the Amazon Prime membership, which also offers quicker shipping, access to Amazon Prime Music, and other benefits. Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

The official synopsis for The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart reads:

“After losing her parents to a mysterious fire, nine-year-old Alice Hart is raised by her grandmother June on a flower farm where she learns there are secrets within secrets. But years on, an unearthed betrayal sees Alice forced to face her past.”

