Jake Larson, a World War II veteran who stormed Omaha Beach on D-Day, was known to his family and friends as “Papa Jake,” a good-natured grandfather and avid story teller.

But thanks to a hugely popular social media presence, Larson’s stories and optimism were shared online with millions of fans and followers.

Larson died July 17 at the age of 102, according to his social media accounts, managed by his granddaughter McKaela Larson.

“Please know, he went peacefully and was even cracking jokes till the very end,” she said in the post.

Larson’s internet fame started with the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of self-isolation efforts, McKaela, a cruise ship dancer, spent a great deal of her time in the family’s Martinez, Calif., home with her grandfather. That’s when she created his TikTok account, according to family members.

Jake Larson smiles at Disneyland, where he was names an Honorary Citizen, on Nov. 24, 2024. (From Mike Larson)

It became hugely popular. The TikTok account, @storytimewithpapajake, amassed more than 1 million followers and more than 11 million likes.

His large following meant Larson’s stories were shared worldwide. In addition to a massive online following, he recently won an Emmy for an interview about the anniversary of D-Day with CNN. Last July, he was invited on stage at a Zac Brown concert at the Oakland Coliseum. In November, he visited Disneyland for the first time, where he was named an Honorary Citizen.

On his TikTok account, Larson often described himself as the luckiest man in the world.

The stories he told on the account ranged from the frightening to the hopeful.

He recounted climbing off of the ramp of the boat that dropped him off on Omaha Beach, June 6, 1944, and watching his fellow troops step in land mines while trying to avoid German machine-gun fire. “I was more afraid of stepping on a mine than I was of the gunfire coming at us,” he said in a 2022 post.

In another TikTok post, Larson is asked for the best advice he ever received. “Don’t ever give up,” he said. “Always do the best you can in life.”

The National WWII Museum estimates that there were only 66,143 alive of the 16.4 million Americans who served in World War II as of 2024.

Family members described Larson as an infinitely compassionate and optimistic soul who was always “quick to tell you how much he loves you,” his granddaughter Krista Paulson said in an interview with The Times.

His grandkids were eager to recall memories and anecdotes about their Papa Jake. Many commenters on Larson’s account thanked his family for sharing him with them.

“He made people feel like they were a part of his family,” Paulson said. “It’s crazy to just share him … to be able to say that he was ours, but so proud to know that everyone wanted to be a part of his life.”

On his TikTok page, Larson often shared stories about his time in the U.S. Army, where he was a staff sergeant. But many of his grandkids didn’t hear these stories growing up.

“He wasn’t comfortable talking about it,” his grandson Mike Larson said. “Because, let’s be honest, back in his day, no one talked about PTSD … Once he started opening up, I think it helped him.”

Mike Larson said he believed his grandfather’s presence on TikTok allowed other veterans to accept that there is a life after their military service. He recounted a time at Disneyland, when a man serving in the Marine Corps hovered around Jake and his family, who were preparing for a photo shoot. Mike Larson said he recognized that the man was in the service and offered to introduce him to his grandfather.

After a hearty conversation, the man reached out his hand, and Larson immediately pulled him into a big hug. Mike said he saw tears streaming down the Marine’s face.

“People don’t realize that, you never know what that guy was going through,” Mike said, breaking down in tears. “That one conversation could’ve saved that guy’s life.”

Larson’s online presence also means that his family can return to his posts and relive his stories and warmth documented in hundreds of videos.

Paulson said that when the family returned from the hospital after Larson’s death, she heard her oldest child crying on the couch. He had been rewatching Larson’s TikTok videos.

“I think you can’t sum it up in any other way,” Mike said. “He was the luckiest man alive.”