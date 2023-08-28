WILMINGTON, Del. — The LYCRA Company , a global leader in developing innovative and sustainable fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and textile industry, announced today that it is showcasing its latest products at Intertextile Shanghai, August 28 – 30. The company’s booth will feature three new LYCRA ® brand fibers making their trade show debut: LYCRA ® ADAPTIV BLACK fiber, LYCRA ® ADAPTIV XTRA LIFE fiber and LYCRA ® SHEER SENSATION technology .

To meet the market’s need for durable apparel offering more inclusive sizing, enhanced comfort and greater functionality, The LYCRA Company is expanding its LYCRA® ADAPTIV fiber portfolio to include two new fibers: LYCRA® ADAPTIV BLACK fiber and LYCRA® ADAPTIV XTRA LIFE fiber.

LYCRA® ADAPTIV BLACK fiber is for long-lasting activewear and athleisure apparel that helps reduce fiber damage caused by UV rays, sunscreen, and anti-chafing creams that can negatively impact a garment’s fit, functionality and lifespan. This technology also provides durable, spun-in true black color that resists fading and minimizes fiber grin-through and glitter. Garment makers and brands can create size-inclusive garments that deliver a second-skin fit and enhanced comfort with this versatile fiber.

LYCRA® ADAPTIV XTRA LIFE fiber is the solution for durable swimwear and activewear that lasts up to 10 times longer than garments made with unprotected spandex, while also providing shaping, dynamic comfort, and a wider fit window to adapt to different body types and enabling easy donning and doffing. The Rosset Group, one of Latin America’s largest and most differentiated knitters, developed the fabrics with LYCRA® ADAPTIV XTRA LIFE fiber for Intertextile.

The LYCRA Company is also launching LYCRA® SHEER SENSATION technology in China. This proprietary anti-static version of LYCRA® fiber was developed in response to consumer insights that indicated sheer hosiery consumers desired a permanent solution to annoying static cling.

The LYCRA® brand booth will also feature fabrics and garments made with LYCRA® FitSense technology, moisture-wicking COOLMAX® technology for cooling and THERMOLITE® technology for lightweight warmth.

Sustainable solutions on display include our family of fibers made from 100% textile waste, 100% recycled PET, and pre-consumer recycled fiber, which are offered under brands LYCRA® EcoMade, COOLMAX® EcoMade and THERMOLITE® EcoMade. Attendees can also learn about the development of bio-derived LYCRA® fiber made with QIRA®, This sustainable offering made with field corn has the potential to reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 44 percent* versus spandex made with traditional raw materials.

Intertextile Shanghai is also the Asia-Pacific launch pad of a new sustainability brand campaign by The LYCRA Company entitled “Waste for Good.” The messaging promotes the advancement of circularity in the apparel and textile industry with COOLMAX® and THERMOLITE® EcoMade technologies.