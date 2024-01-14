



The Macallan teamed up with Chinese mixed-media artist Nini Sum to create the second edition of The Macallan’s limited edition A Night on Earth: The Journey. Sum created the multi-layered packaging for the new Scotch. Its flavor profile evokes some of her Chinese New Year memories, such as the explosion of fireworks and the sweet smell of steamed rice pudding.

Created using a combination of sherry seasoned European and American oak casks together with American ex-bourbon barrels, the whisky offers aromas of toasted oak, steamed rice and coconut milk, citrus fruits, vanilla, and oat biscuits. The palate features a citrusy burst of lemon and lime, alongside notes of vanilla and toasted coconut. The finish is sweet, delivering more toasted oak and vanilla flavors.

“The collaboration with Nini Sum focuses on the idea of bringing something special back to your family when you return home: the coming together of old friends and family, with reflection on the past year, and hope for the coming one,” said Jaume Ferras, Global Creative Director at The Macallan.

Sum instilled each layer of the packaging with meaning. The red first layer features the night sky filled with stars and fireworks as it progresses into a daylight scene of trees and cloud-wreathed mountains. The second layer represents busy city life and changes to a blue base with a contemporary urban scene. The third and final layer, with its amber and orange tones, is home.

“The steam coming off hot food during the New Year dinner is one of the most vivid ‘home’ feelings I remember,” says Sum. “I wanted to recreate that atmosphere, those precious moments of gathering and reunion under a bright moon bringing us all together.

“During this time of the year, people who work in big cities go through the world’s largest annual human migration to go back to their hometowns for that moment of reunion with their families and friends. When the fire is lit inside and paper lanterns hang from the roof, you know there is someone there waiting for you to come home so they can welcome you with a hot meal and a hug,” she says.

Bottled at 43 percent ABV, The Macallan A Night on Earth: The Journey is available globally.

