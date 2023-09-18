Fukrey 3 is the third instalment of the popular comedy franchise that started in 2013. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Excel Entertainment, co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film promises to be a fun-filled comedy with quirky characters, witty dialogues, and hilarious situations.

After nearly a decade, the makers have rekindled the magic of Hunny, Choocha, Zafar, Lali, and Bholi Punjaban, portrayed brilliantly by Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha, respectively. The third instalment in this beloved franchise promises to tickle your funny bone like never before.

The makers of Fukrey 3 have released a new promo titled ‘Unlock The Madness’ that showcases the hilarious antics of the fukra gang. The promo gives a glimpse of the plot of the film, which revolves around Choocha (Varun Sharma) running for elections against Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha), who is out for revenge. The film also features Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi reprising their roles from the previous instalments.

Fukrey 3: Unlock The Madness Promo

The promo shows Choocha claiming that he is pregnant with Bholi Punjaban’s child, which shocks everyone. He also declares that he will become the next chief minister of Delhi with the help of his friends Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Laali (Manjot Singh), and Pandit Ji (Pankaj Tripathi). However, Bholi Punjaban is not ready to let go of her grudge and vows to destroy Choocha and his dreams. The promo also features some catchy songs and dance sequences that add to the entertainment quotient.

Fukrey 3, A Highly Anticipated Film

Fukrey 3 is one of the most awaited films of the year, as it marks the return of the fukra gang after four years. The film has generated a lot of buzz among the fans, who are eager to watch the film on the big screen. The film is slated to release on September 28, 2023, in theatres across India. The film is expected to be a box office hit, as it has a loyal fan base and a strong word-of-mouth.

Fukrey 3 Trailer Out! Get Ready To Laugh Your Heart Out With Bholi Punjaban And Fukra Boys

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, Excel Entertainment hosted a grand event to unveil the trailer, rekindling memories of the iconic horseback entry from the first film. Sharing the trailer on their official Instagram handle, Excel Entertainment teased fans with the caption, “Hoga kya naya iss baar? Leke aaye hai ek naya chumatkar #Fukrey3 trailer out now.” The social media erupted with excitement, as fans flooded the comment section with praises for the trailer’s concept.

