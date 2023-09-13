According to Deadline, Lionsgate has officially delayed the release date for STX Films and Roadside Attractions’ upcoming thriller drama The Marsh King’s Daughter starring Star Wars vet Daisy Ridley. Originally scheduled for an October 6, 2023 theatrical release, the film adaptation has now been pushed back to November 3.

The outlet notes this delay was made in order to avoid competing against the highly anticipated Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie, which will arrive in theaters on October 13. The concert film has already broken AMC’s presale records, with $26 million sold tickets during its first day.

What to expect in The Marsh King’s Daughter?

“In the film, a woman with a secret past will venture into the wilderness she left behind to confront the most dangerous man she’s ever met: her father,” reads the synopsis. “Helena’s seemingly ordinary life hides a dark and dangerous truth: her estranged father is the infamous Marsh King, the man who kept her and her mother captive in the wilderness for years. When her father escapes from prison, Helena will need to confront her past. Knowing that he will hunt for her and her family, Helena must find the strength to face her demons and outmaneuver the man who taught her everything she knows about surviving in the wild.”

The Marsh King’s Daughter is directed by Neil Burger from a screenplay written by Elle Smith and Mark L. Smith, based on Karen Dionne’s 2017 novel. Joining Ridley are Ben Mendelsohn, Garrett Hedlund, Brooklynn Prince, Caren Pistorius, Joey Carson, and Gil Birmingham.