The Marvels director Nia DaCosta is teasing what fans can expect about the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel.

During a recent interview with Total Film magazine, the Candyman filmmaker said while she thinks “superhero fatigue absolutely exists,” she believes her film will stand out from the rest.

The latest MCU installment sees Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, get her powers entangled with those of Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau. Together, they must work to save the universe.

“The biggest difference from the other MCU movies to date is that it’s really wacky, and silly,” DaCosta told the outlet for its upcoming Aug. 17 issue. “The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds unlike others you’ve seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven’t seen before.”

Executive producer Mary Livanos also explained how this particular team-up is different from other movies in the MCU and how they aimed to make it relatable.

“The Avengers movies are these epic conclusions to chapters of storytelling, whereas this is a team-up within the narrative that we didn’t necessarily expect for Marvel,” she added. “Usually, you wait for characters to show up all together in Avengers movies. We were excited to design a team-up featuring characters that women from all walks of life could relate to.”

Either way, DaCosta’s film is debuting amid a tricky year for the superhero genre, with many highs and lows at the box office. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Guardians Vol. 3 were bright spots, while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods disappointed.

Spider-Verse co-writer and producer Christopher Miller also addressed “superhero fatigue” in a June interview with Rolling Stone. His take is that it shouldn’t be to blame for superhero movies not meeting expectations.

“I don’t believe it’s super superhero fatigue, I believe it’s ‘a movie that feels like a movie I’ve seen a dozen times before’ fatigue,” he said at the time. “If you’re using the same story structure and the same style and the same tone and the same vibe as movies and shows that have come before, it doesn’t matter what genre it is. It’s going to be boring to people.”

Gary Lewis, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur and Saagar Shaikh also star in The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on Nov. 10.