A new The Marvels video has been released by Marvel Studios, previewing the IMAX version of the upcoming Brie Larson-led sequel.

The 30-second clip has its aspect ratio expand as it goes on, showing off the main characters in action as they repeat the slogan of “Higher, Further, Faster.” It ends with the film‘s release date of Friday, November 10.

Check out the new The Marvels video below (watch more clips🙂

Who stars in The Marvels?

The Marvels will see the return of Oscar winner Brie Larson as she reprises her role as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, who fans last saw in a major role in Avengers: Endgame. Joining Larson in the sequel are WandaVision breakout star Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

The sequel is directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) from a screenplay by Megan McDonnell. Additional cast also includes MCU vet Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and popular South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon.

“Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence,” reads the synopsis. “But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

Captain Marvel made its debut in 2019, where it went on to earn a worldwide gross of over $1.1 billion, making it the fifth highest-grossing film of that year. It also starred Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, who recently starred in their own Disney+ series, Secret Invasion.