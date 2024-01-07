THE Masked Singer returned last night for another explosive episode – and Piranha left the panel speechless.

Despite seeming shy, the bright blue fish shuffled on stage and belted out an incredible rendition of Celine Dion’s It’s All Coming Back To Me Now.

Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora were gobsmacked by his performance but found themselves baffled by his identity.

Viewers of The Masked Singer think they know, however. Fans are certain the singing fish is McFly star and The Voice Kids coach Danny Jones.

One wrote on X: “I think piranha is totally Danny Jones. The riddle mentioned popcorn and he was in a movie called Just My Luck.”

Air Fryer and Bubble Tea opened the show, while viewers were also treated to performances from Owl, Eiffel Tower and Chicken Caesar.

Unfortunately, Chicken Caesar found himself up against Piranha in his round, so ended up in the bottom three.

He fought for survival alongside Bubble Tea and Owl, but the judges chose to send him home.

It was then revealed comedian, Pointless presenter and Hey Duggee star Alexander Armstrong was the celeb behind the Chicken Caesar mask.

