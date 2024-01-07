THE Masked Singer returned last night for another explosive episode – and Piranha left the panel speechless.
Despite seeming shy, the bright blue fish shuffled on stage and belted out an incredible rendition of Celine Dion’s It’s All Coming Back To Me Now.
Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora were gobsmacked by his performance but found themselves baffled by his identity.
Viewers of The Masked Singer think they know, however. Fans are certain the singing fish is McFly star and The Voice Kids coach Danny Jones.
One wrote on X: “I think piranha is totally Danny Jones. The riddle mentioned popcorn and he was in a movie called Just My Luck.”
Air Fryer and Bubble Tea opened the show, while viewers were also treated to performances from Owl, Eiffel Tower and Chicken Caesar.
Unfortunately, Chicken Caesar found himself up against Piranha in his round, so ended up in the bottom three.
He fought for survival alongside Bubble Tea and Owl, but the judges chose to send him home.
It was then revealed comedian, Pointless presenter and Hey Duggee star Alexander Armstrong was the celeb behind the Chicken Caesar mask.
Bonjor, madame
Eiffel Tower made her debut last night and she certainly left an impression on Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora.
Both judges were convinced the English/French-speaking singer behind the Parisian landmark was none other than a Spice Girl.
They both guessed Geri Horner (nee Halliwell) – but it appears they are very much alone in their thinking.
As the show aired on ITV1, one fan wrote on X: “Jonathan, Rita…Geri cannot sing like that!”
Who has previously won The Masked Singer?
If we had to predict a winner for this year’s series, our money is currently on Piranha after his phenomenal performance last night.
But who has previously triumphed on the show?
In 2020, Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts took the crown as Queen Bee.
The following year, Joss Stone won after a successful stint as Sausage.
In 2022, Natalie Imbruglia finished in first place as Panda, while Charlie Simpson stole the series last year as Rhino.
Big footsteps to follow!
The GC?
Air Fryer opened last night’s episode of The Masked Singer with a fabulous performance – and Jonathan Ross thinks he knows who it is.
After making his usual ‘joke’ that it could be Mary Berry, Jonathan thinks Gemma Collins is behind the Air Fryer mask.
One of the clues pointed towards Chigwell in Essex and, given she’s from the county (it’s pretty big), he thinks it is the GC.
This wouldn’t be the first time Gemma’s name has been thrown into the mix. Last year, fans wondered if she was Pigeon.
She wasn’t. Pigeon was Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan.
She’s back
Rita Ora made her big return last night, having missed week one of this year’s series due to other work commitments.
Well, that’s what ITV said. Others think she was actually there but performing as Maypole…
It was good to have the gang back together again, even though a fleeting appearance from Charlie Simpson was rather nice last week.
One highlight was Rita thinking she’d nailed Eiffel Tower by declaring proudly it is “Geri Halliwell”. Turns out, she had no idea Geri changed her surname to “Horner” some years ago and Jonathan had already said her name 30 seconds earlier.
Oops!
The Greatest Show
Next week’s episode of The Masked Singer looks a belter, thanks to its Greatest Showman theme.
In a teaser clip, which aired at the end of last night’s instalment, the studio appears to have been turned into a circus for an evening of fun and frolics.
It will also be the first episode where all the remaining characters come together for the first time.
They are no more new faces to join the competition, which means Owl, Air Fryer, Bubble Tea, Eiffel Tower and Piranha will join Dippy Egg, Cricket, Rat, Maypole and Bigfoot on stage. Exciting!
Twit who?
Not all fans of The Masked Singer were thrilled with the result tonight.
Alexander Armstrong was unveiled as the voice behind Chicken Caesar, but many think he was robbed of a place in next week’s show.
One fan fumed on X: “How the hell did Owl stay?”
Another wrote: “Why did they vote Chicken Caesar (Alexander Armstrong) off and not Owl? That’s just outrageous.”
And a third said: “How have they kept Owl over Chicken Caesar?”
Constantly asked
Alexander Armstrong told host Joel Dommett that he decided to take part in The Masked Singer after being constantly grilled in previous series’.
Fans have had him down for numerous characters in the past, with one writing on X (formerly Twitter) in 2022: “Traffic Cone is 100% Alexander Armstrong.”
In 2020, it was: “Hedgehog is Alexander Armstrong I reckon.”
Well, this time Chicken Caesar WAS Alexander Armstrong.
May-be Rita?
Rita Ora has raised yet more suspicions among avid fans of The Masked Singer.
Viewers are convinced she is the voice behind Maypole, having been absent from the first episode of this series when the character made her debut.
Rita was back tonight and there wasn’t a Maypole in sight.
But in a teaser for next week’s episode, she’s gone again and Olly Murs is sitting in her seat as a new guest judge.
And guess who’s back. Yep, Maypole.
Just call me Miss Marple.
Did you guess?
Alexander Armstrong was revealed as a the voice behind Chicken Caesar tonight – but did you guess correctly?
Poor chap didn’t really stand a chance after being pitted against Piranha!
Still, he did a good job and can pull off an excellent Geordie accent.
But did you guess him? This fan did:
What a show!
That was a good one – and it looks like some familiar faces will be back for next week’s Greatest Showman themed ep.
But…. anyone else notice that Maypole is back and Olly Murs is a guest judge. With so sign of Rita Ora.
So suspicious.
And it is…
Alexander Armstrong! He was the man behind the chicken!
Wow, he definitely managed to pull off a Geordie accent.
Definitely not Robbie Williams though.
-
Bubble Tea is through to see another day and the panel have also saved Owl.
This means poor Chicken Caesar is going home.
But not before he Takes It Off! Takes It Off!
Flying high
It’s fair to say Piranha was the star of tonight’s show – but who IS he?!
The bright blue fish is getting a lot of love on social media and some fans are utterly convinced they know who he is.
Viewers are certain he is Danny Jones from McFly, despite the American-sounding accent to his voice.
What do you think?
Not a shock
Well that wasn’t a shocker. Piranha is through to another round.
Poor Chicken Caesar. I do almost feel sorry for that funny, walking chicken-salad-thing having to go up against such a fantastic singer.
He didn’t stand a chance!
-
Is it wrong to be left with goosebumps after listening to a bright blue Piranha singing?
That was actually phenomenal. Who thinks Piranha is going to take the Masked Singer crown this year?!
I’m with Jonathan and Davina – he almost sounded American. Wowsers. That was good.
I think this studio vote is an easy one!
What on earth?
Err, that voice did NOT match with this singing voice?!
What on earth is going on?! This is crazy.
How can this fish sing so well like a man, yet sound like Joanna Lumley when talking to the camera?
Good grief. I think we have our winner.
Snappy fish
Piranha is the final singer to take to the stage tonight.
They seemed pretty shy when they first came out on stage, or is all that an act?
It actually sounds like Joanna Lumley to me!
Is Jonathan right?
Jonathan Ross reckons Chicken Caesar is Chris Ramsey – and he isn’t the only one.
Lots of viewers at home are also wondering if the man behind the walking salad-chicken-thing is the Geordie comedian.
He did sound like him. But surely there would have been a Strictly Come Dancing reference in there somewhere?
A big year
1966 is definitely a big clue if you’re a football fan.
But Davina isn’t convinced that the person behind the Chicken Caesar mask is a Geordie.
She does, however, think it’s Robbie Williams. Hmmm…. not sure on that one, though.
But wait. He is a big Soccer Aider. And he has a few Brits on his mantlepiece. Maybe she’s right?!
Red hot
Chicken Caesar has a good voice and is clearly enjoying his take on The Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ smash hit.
Not sure he’s a professional singer, though. His timing seems a little off.
Let’s hope the rest of him isn’t off. As no one wants Salmonella.
Don’t be a chicken
Chicken Caesar and Piranha.
Like Davina, I was also expecting a salad. NOT a chicken covered in a few lettuce leaves and croutons.
Anyone else slightly freaked out by that costume?
I think even Piranha is scared tbh.
Next up
Next up are our two final singers for tonight.
We’ve got Chicken Caesar and Piranha taking to the stage. The Masked Singer clearly isn’t doing Veganuary.
1% Club!
Wow, just one per cent between that studio vote!
There was clearly a lot of love for Owl AND Eiffel Tower in that studio audience.
So Eiffel Tower lives to sing another day and Owl is now in the bottom three with Bubble Tea. Who will be joining her?
And – are we gonna hear it from the gents tonight or….?!
Sounds familiar
Eiffel Tower’s voice definitely sounds familiar.
She sounds like a professional singer and was definitely hitting those high notes.
Her French isn’t too bad either.
BRAVO, EIFFEL TOWER! That was a bien performance.
Better than that
Jonathan Ross has suggested Frankie Bridge for Owl.
Now, I’ve only ever seen The Saturdays perform live once and that was many moons ago.
But something terrible has happened to poor Frankie’s voice since then if it is her! Surely not.