Time for another week desperately shovelling quotes, release dates and trailers into the Maw, our weekly news liveblog and also, an abyssal abomination poised to guzzle the waking world and all forms of existence, unless we can satisfy its hunger for headlines. The year is starting to pick up, with a few intriguing titles slated to drop this week in addition to the widely acclaimed Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, out 18th Jan, which Katharine has called “a deep and challenging Metroid-like with some of the best platforming this side of Moon’s Ori games”.

Here are some other new games out in the next five days which we are holding to our ears and shaking gently: Victorian steampunk RPG Sovereign Syndicate (15 Jan), analog horror call centre simulator Home Safety Hotline (16 Jan), 4X god sim Dominions 6 (17 Jan), paranormal spec ops FPS Contain (16 Jan, early access), roguelike auto-battler The Last Flame (17 Jan, early access), turn-based strategy RPG All Quiet In The Trenches (17 Jan), post-apocalyptic town builder

New Cycle (18 Jan), comedic action-adventure sequel Turnip Boy Robs A Bank (18 Jan).