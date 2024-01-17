According to DWM, here are the songs it contains. And here’s where they’ve featured before in Doctor Who:

Ticket to Ride by The Beatles

In 1965 story “The Chase”, William Hartnell’s Doctor has installed a “Time-Space Visualiser” gadget that allows him and his companions Ian, Barbara and Vicki to tune into anything going on at any time, all over the universe. They channel hop from Abraham Lincoln to William Shakespeare and then catch The Beatles performing “Ticket to Ride” on BBC music show Top of the Pops. The Beatles were originally supposed to reappear, playing aged versions of themselves later in the story but their manager apparently nixed the plan. The Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday though, are set to meet the band in a 1960s-set series 14 adventure (pictured above).

Tainted Love by Soft Cell

In 2005 episode “The End of the World”, the last human – Cassandra – has a jukebox wheeled in as part of a ritualistic goodbye to planet Earth, which is about to be destroyed by its sun. Misinformed, she calls it an iPod and explains that it plays classical music from humanity’s greatest composers, such as… Soft Cell’s 1981 cover of “Tainted Love” – to which the Ninth Doctor has a little bop.

Toxic by Britney Spears

And in the same ep as above, the same gag: “Let us mourn Earth with a traditional ballad”, says Cassandra, before Britney’s “Toxic” gets a spin.

Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley

Another one from Russell T Davies’ first series as showrunner. In 2005 episode “Father’s Day”, the Doctor takes Rose Tyler back to the day her dad Pete died, and some Back to the Future-style problems ensue when she interferes with his timeline. While Pete chats to this mysterious new stranger as they drive to a friend’s wedding, the song on the radio is by one Mr Rick Astley.

Mr Blue Sky by ELO

“You can’t beat a bit of ELO”, as Marc Warren’s character Elton Pope says in divisive Doctor-lite 2006 episode “Love & Monsters” before having a little jig about. The Doctor clearly agrees, as ELO’s “Mr Blue Sky” is one of the options on his new TARDIS Wurlitzer.