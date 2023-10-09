Over the course of the film, Joe submits, fights back, tries to escape, and even attempts to rally the other employees into a united front against Mallard. He only has the demanding voice of the AI, an occasional food drop, and the horrifying screams of fellow employees who’re being “terminated” to break up his hours pushing the mill. But he does have some relatively friendly conversation from a mysterious man in the cell next to him, who he talks to through a vent in the wall.

Who Voices Joe’s Neighbor in The Mill?

Joe’s neighbor Alex is voiced by notable character actor Patrick Fischler. Previously, Fischler has fielded roles on an incredible range of movie and TV projects. You may remember him as the man who saw the nightmare apparition behind Winky’s restaurant in David Lynch’s 2001 masterpiece, Mulholland Drive. He later returned as Duncan Todd in Lynch’s Twin Peaks: The Return.

Fischler also played Jimmy Barrett in Mad Men, and Phil in Lost. His performance was captured for the character of Mickey Cohen for the hit video game L.A. Noire. Recently, you might have seen him pop up in Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer, Barry, and Billions.

The Cautionary Tale of Joe’s Neighbor

Joe’s unseen neighbor tells him that he’s been sent to The Mill because he’s “pissed off” Mallard. He refuses to give Joe his name for most of the movie, but he regularly dispenses helpful advice, telling Joe how to work the system as best he can. He says that The Mill is designed to show its denizens what they’re truly capable of, and how far they will go until they break.

Eventually, we find out that Joe’s neighbor is called Alex, and he used to push the mill in Joe’s cell before he got there. Alex was moved to a different cell after he managed to escape, having found a weak spot on the far wall where he could dig his way out. Alex also designed the original Mallard algorithm that made the company’s punishing system possible, and feels responsible for the impact it’s had on others.

Alex is a cautionary tale on a number of levels. He is the person who is aware of how capitalism steals our lives, yet helps make the system worse for everyone in exchange for money. This has exactly the same detrimental effect on his own life in the long run. He is also the person who has the temerity to quit their soul-sucking job, only to later find themselves right back in the system – just in a slightly different cell.