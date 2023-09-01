Stree is a 2018 Hindi-language comedy horror film directed by debutant Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & D.K. It stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. The plot is based on the urban legend Nale Ba (“Come tomorrow”) of Karnataka, modified as O Stree Kal Aana (“Oh woman come tomorrow”) in the film.
Stree, The Horror-Comedy: A Critical And Commercial Success
The film follows the residents of a town named Chanderi who believe in the spirit of an angry woman, referred to as “Stree”, who abducts men at night when they are alone and only leaves their clothes behind. To protect themselves from her wrath, they write “O Stree, come tomorrow” with bat’s blood on the entrances of all homes and avoid roaming alone after 10 pm during the festive season.
Shraddha Kapoor plays the role of an unnamed woman who visits Chanderi during the festival and befriends a local tailor named Vicky (Rajkummar Rao). She helps him and his friends in their quest to find out the truth about Stree and her origin. She also reveals that she has a connection to the legend and that she can help them end Stree’s reign of terror.
Stree was released on 31 August 2018 and received high critical acclaim upon release. It was praised for its direction, performances, screenplay, humour, and social commentary. It also emerged as a major box office hit, earning over ₹180.76 crores against a budget of ₹14 crores.
The film received ten nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Kaushik, Best Actor for Rao, and Best Supporting Actor for Tripathi and Khurrana. It won Best Debut Director for Kaushik.
In an interview with another publication, Shraddha Kapoor talked about film completing 5 years and said that she was attracted to the film immediately. “Super thrilled that Stree has completed 5 years to its release! The film will continue to hold an extremely special place in my heart. I fondly remember the moment I heard the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of this universe created by Amar and Dinesh (Vijan, producer). To create an entertaining film with relevant social messages is no simple feat at all and Dinesh, Amar, Raj & DK (producers) just nailed it. Super grateful for the immense love for it and the excitement the audiences have for Stree 2.”
Abhishek Banerjee, who played Janaa, said, “Five years have passed since Janaa came to life. The journey this character has taken has been beyond my wildest imagination. Starting with ‘Stree’ and expanding this characters’ universe, Janaa’s evolution has been remarkable. While I began my film journey with darker roles, portraying Janaa gave me the opportunity to embrace the humorous facets of my craft. I have enjoyed every minute of playing Janna. I have related to this character and have connected well with it. I am elated with the love that audience has showered on me for playing Janna and equally excited that Janna is going to come back soon with Stree 2.”
Stree 2 Returns, Starring Rajkummar Rao And Shraddha Kapoor
Stree is the first instalment in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe followed by Roohi (2021) and Bhediya (2022). A sequel, Stree 2, is in development, expected to release on August 31, 2024, exactly 6 years after the prequel.
The film’s shoot is currently underway. Director Amar Kaushik had shared a picture of Shraddha Kapoor earlier preparing for Stree 2.
