The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From tiny succulents to thriving fiddle leaf figs, the right planter can make all the difference in how your greenery shines. In celebration of stylish spaces (and happy houseplants), we’ve rounded up some of our favourite chic planters to elevate your indoor or outdoor area – featuring standout designs from brands like Article, Umbra, Veradek and more.

Story continues below advertisement

This boho cotton rope basket is perfect for showcasing plants or storing your desk essentials.

The Triflora hanging planters from Canadian brand Umbra let your plants bask in the sunlight while freeing up your windowsill – hello, floating garden.

Story continues below advertisement

Contemporary and modern, these rounded planters keep your plants looking as chic as possible.

Show off your tiny plant babies in this adorable ceramic pot – perfect for adding life to your desk or windowsill.

With its antique-inspired charm, this lovely ceramic pot feels like a little piece of history for your home.

Story continues below advertisement

More Recommendations Don’t miss these outdoor furniture and décor deals

Best neck fans to keep you cool this summer

You may also like:

Cat Litter Box Plant Furniture Enclosure – $123.29

Kate Spade New York 2 Piece Gardening Hand Tools – $87.78

Geo Series Plastic Trough Hanging Planter – $74.99

With its smooth, rounded design and modern pedestal, this planter from West Elm brings chic vibes to your garden or patio.

This all-weather planter is made from durable plastic, ready to withstand any climate, from scorching heat to chilly cold. Perfect for indoor or outdoor use.

Story continues below advertisement

Lightweight yet sturdy, these planters are made to keep your plants happy and hydrated – because your plants deserve the best.

Proudly from Canadian brand Article, the Tuva Planter gives your plants a chic concrete stage to thrive – indoors or out, they’ll be living their best life.

You may also like:

Expandable Garden Hose – $50.99

Story continues below advertisement

The Old Farmer’s Almanac Vegetable Gardener’s Handbook – $19.95

Miracle-Gro Potting Mix – $5.29