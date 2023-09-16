US News & World Report ranked the world’s most powerful countries in 2023.

The US remains No. 1, but some countries saw their positions rise or fall due to global instability.

India and Saudi Arabia are among the countries that saw a jump in their rankings this year.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



The US, China, and Russia remained unchallenged as the world’s most powerful countries in 2023, according to this year’s global power rankings, published by US News & World Report.

The rankings, part of the “Best Countries” study, polled 17,000 people about their thoughts on 87 different nations.

The ranking assesses a country’s influence based on respondents’ perceptions of factors like political, economic, and military power.

Here’s how the world’s 25 most powerful countries stack up: