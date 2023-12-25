The conclusion of this battle isn’t really over the top, but it is memorable nonetheless because of two things: the boss, Commander Zhalk, drops a unique weapon, and countless players have tried to claim it since the days of early access.

This battle takes place during the prologue. And while your goal is simply to escape the Nautiloid, the one-on-one between Commander Zhalk and the Mind Flayer presents an opportunity to claim a powerful starting weapon You have to defeat both, not just Zhalk, since the Mind Flayer will turn hostile once Zhalk has fallen. To top it all off, Cambions are also on your heels, and there’s a turn limit before the ship crashes. If you’re successful, you’ll obtain the Everburn Blade, one of the best early-game weapons for Paladins, Barbarians, and Fighters.

Needless to say, this is your first true challenge in Baldur’s Gate 3, setting the stage for the rest of your adventure. This makes the death of Commander Zhalk and the Mind Flayer worth adding to our list.