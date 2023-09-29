X the Unknown (1956)

Hammer sure liked its shapeless, amorphous monsters in the 1950s, and X the Unknown plays like a Quatermass thriller without Quatermass. (In fact, it was originally intended to feature Quatermass, but Nigel Kneale refused.) The lead instead is about Dr. Adam Royston (Dean Jagger), who discovers that a primordial form of life—a huge, glowing mass—has been trapped under the Earth’s crust for eons. Now it’s awakened and is emerging through cracks in the surface to feed on radiation, frying up the residents of a local village along the way.

A straight-up monster movie with the then-common subtexts about radiation and its effects, X the Unknown, much like the Quatermass films, is fast-paced, intelligently mounted, and even a bit grisly for its time. Worth checking out, it marks a refreshing change of pace from many of the other sci-fi movies of the time, which largely centered around invasions or threats from space. This one came from right below our feet and our own distant past.

The Abominable Snowman (1957)

Marketed as an out-and-out monster movie, Hammer’s The Abominable Snowman is based on another TV serial written by Nigel Kneale and was directed by Val Guest, who also helmed the first two Quatermass films. The great Peter Cushing stars as botanist John Rollason, who reluctantly joins an expedition into the Himalayas headed by brusque American explorer Tom Friend (F Troop’s Forrest Tucker). Friend is out to prove the existence of the title creature, aka the Yeti, by capturing one live and basking in the glory of his discovery. The expedition naturally ends in disaster, although it becomes apparent that the Yeti themselves are much different than anyone imagined.

Cushing and Tucker are excellent, but Kneale’s original TV play (titled The Creature) apparently delved further into the motivations of the Yeti, an intelligent, ancient species waiting patiently to reclaim the Earth after humanity has destroyed itself. Some of this subtlety remains in the movie version, which remains a haunting, thoughtful piece despite the lack of real shocks and thrills.

The Monolith Monsters (1957)

One of the cool things about the sci-fi movies of the 1950s was the introduction of some very unique menaces, taking the genre beyond actors in green rubber suits and expanding the very definition of the word “monster” (see also The Magnetic Monster above). The title of this movie may also employ that word for marquee value, but the threat is both unusual and nightmarishly relentless: a meteorite crashes to Earth and explodes into fragments, which each grow into large structures when exposed to water that topple over, shatter, and begin the process again. And oh yeah, they begin petrifying any living thing in their vicinity.

The Monolith Monsters is based on a story co-written by Jack Arnold, and even though he didn’t direct it (that was handled by John Sherwood), the movie has all the Arnold trademarks: a desert setting, an isolated town, a scientific mystery, and a macabre series of deaths. The film also starred Grant Williams, who would go on to genre immortality less than a year later in Arnold’s The Incredible Shrinking Man. In this case, Williams and the rest of the cast are passable at best, as is Sherwood’s rather perfunctory direction, but the eerie premise makes The Monolith Monsters a worthy entry, indeed.