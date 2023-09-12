Dicks — The Musical has released a song from the soundtrack of Larry Charles’ movie adaptation of the off-Broadway production that had a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

“All Love is Love” (listen here) is part of the soundtrack for the A24 movie musical that is set for an Oct. 6 release, just after the theatrical release Sept. 29. The songs for the film were created by composers Marius de Vries and Karl Saint Lucy, and are co-written with the film’s writers and stars Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp.

“All Love Is Love” is also performed by co-stars Jackson and Sharp, alongside Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally and vocalist Lauren Evans.

Bowen Yang and Megan Thee Stallion also star in Dicks: The Musical. The film was written by and stars comedians Jackson and Sharp (The Opposition With Jordan Klepper) and is based on their 2014 two-man stage show titled “Fucking Identical Twins,” which ran at the Upright Citizens Brigade.

Jackson and Sharp star as two cutthroat businessmen who, in a Parent Trap-like twist, realize they are actually identical twins separated at birth. They then set out to reunite their parents, played by Lane and Mullally.

Sharp and Jackson reprise their roles in the film version of the original musical stage play. The soundtrack has tracks sung by Mullally, Lane and Megan Thee Stallion.