The Chief Executive of The National Archives, Jeff James, will leave his post in summer 2024 when his current term ends.

Jeff James said: ‘By summer 2024 I will have led this wonderful organisation for ten years and am now approaching the end of my term in post.

‘It has been a huge honour to lead The National Archives and I want to pay tribute to the exceptional dedication and expertise of colleagues who preserve and promote this world class collection that spans 1,000 years of history, from the Domesday Book to tweets from Downing Street.

‘I would like to thank everyone at The National Archives, the wider archive sector and international archiving community and our colleagues in DCMS for their championing of documentary heritage and for all the support they have shown me personally.

‘There is still a huge amount of work to do over the coming months and my focus will be on delivering the organisation’s objectives and enabling a smooth transition.’

Professor Andrew Wathey, Chair of The National Archives Board said: ‘I am extremely grateful to Jeff for the service he has provided as Chief Executive and Keeper of The National Archives over the last decade. In 2014 he set out a vision to “change the way people think about archives” through a bold programme of digital transformation, sector engagement and inclusive public programming, and this he has truly delivered upon.

‘He has overseen a successful period in the life of a great national institution with a long history and we now look forward with confidence to a new exciting chapter, made possible by the foundations he has put in place.’

Polly Payne, Director General at The National Archives’ parent department the Department for Culture Media and Sport said: ‘The Chief Executive and Keeper of The National Archives is a role which straddles various sectors and is the guardian of our national memory.

‘Jeff has taken The National Archives and the wider archive sector forward with energy and confidence as an active and engaged member of the DCMS family. He has ensured trust in our official record system and widened appreciation for this important national resource.’

The recruitment process for the next Chief Executive and Keeper of The National Archives is underway.