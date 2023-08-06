Overstating the cultural impact of Jaws is near-impossible. To say Steven Spielberg invented the concept of the summer blockbuster is an understatement of his achievements. He remade the New Hollywood era with only his third feature film, adapting the novel by Peter Benchley into a decades long phenomenon, and all at the ripe old age of 29. Shot on the ocean, the movie infamously faced major production setbacks, particularly the unavoidable problem of the malfunctioning mechanical sharks built to strike fear into the hearts of the audience.

To overcome this problem, Spielberg spent more time building up the shark’s might than actively showing it, punctuated by that iconic John Williams score. To this day, Jaws still inspires screams and remains one of the all-time great thrillers. The battle of man versus shark as portrayed in Jaws is primal, one of human grudges and the uncaring force of the wild. It’s essentially Moby-Dick in terms of how it shows the men’s obsessive fervor in destroying something that is driven only by the whims of nature. Is there a more terrifying enemy to humanity than one that has no agenda behind its malice?

Once it became literally the most successful film of all-time (until Star Wars took over), Jaws of course inspired a slew of copycats. Sharks were in, but so was the entire concept of terror on the open seas. Dino De Laurentiis wanted to one-up the shark movie so he made Orca, a surprisingly solid thriller (if obvious rip-off) featuring a vengeful killer whale. Roger Corman and Joe Dante cashed in with Piranha, a more comedy-oriented monster tale with a proudly schlocky approach to the story of mutated cannibalistic fish wreaking havoc on a local resort. But it was sharks that reigned supreme over the waters of Hollywood and beyond, with multiple increasingly silly Jaws sequels leading the way.

We could be here all day listing shark movies, from Deep Blue Sea to The Shallows and Open Water, to the myriad Syfy and Tubi originals featuring sharknados, sharktopi, ghost sharks, ice sharks, trailer park sharks, and too many others to count. Consider that Meg 2: The Trench, the sequel to a knowingly ridiculous action movie about a megalodon shark with a penchant for destruction. Wheatley’s movie continues to imitate shark movies of the past while simultaneously hoping to join their sharp-toothed ranks. Storytellers return to the shark for very basic reasons, and not all of them are because they want some of that sweet Jaws aura. These countless films are all thoroughly aping from Spielberg’s mold, and reinforcing the ideas it created about sharks as a whole. Sharks are unstoppable, vengeful, anti-human, and ready to wreck your life, so the stories go.

You don’t need to know much about sharks to look at them and be terrified. They’re inherently unnerving creatures in their appearance, with a lineage that stretches back to the Jurassic era. They’re apex predators, proudly soaring atop the food chain and reaching sizes of up to 40 feet in length. Sharks have multiple rows of sharp teeth, can reach speeds of 12 miles per hour, and have brain-to-body mass ratios that are similar to mammals and birds, which suggests that some breeds have the ability to learn through observation. Because sharks were so mysterious for so long, it became easy to build up vast and near-mystical lore about them, and they’re frequent features of Hawai’ian and Pacific Island mythology. Their image is that of the king of the ocean, a being of might and fury that will reign victorious over all who enter its path, and Hollywood has certainly strengthened that image.

Many shark films thus position these animals as figures of vengeance. Jaws: The Revenge (easily the worst of the Jaws sequels) has a shark wreaking vengeance on the Brody family of the first film, positioning this animal as the John Wick of the ocean, imbued with generational trauma and a hunger to stalk a family thousands of miles to fulfil its duty. Such motivations don’t tend to offer much narrative satisfaction when the antagonist is a non-verbal animal who can’t go beyond the beach. Sharks are familiar figures in this animal-driven revenge plot, for no conceivable reason beyond the admittedly freaky idea of being on the receiving end of its grudge.