Asus’ new Evangelion-themed ROG PC components inspired by Eva Unit 2–the red Eva mech piloted by Asuka Langley–are now available to purchase.

The new EVA-02 line includes a motherboard, GeForce RTX 4090, liquid cooling unit, and a giant PC case to fit them all in, plus several peripherals like gaming mice, keyboards, and more. Each part was designed by ROG and features red and orange color schemes and unique molds that evoke the design of Eva Unit 2. Some even feature art of Asuka Langley and other Evangelion-related decals.

The EVA-02 accessories join the rest of Asus ROG’s line of Evangelion collab products, which includes numerous parts themed on the purple Eva Unit 1 piloted by series protagonist Shinji Ikari.

The entire collection of Asus ROG EVO-02 edition PC hardware is available now, and several of the components are available at Amazon and Newegg.

$700 The Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition is an ATX-sized motherboard with an Intel LGa 1700 CPU socket–meaning it supports 12th and 13th gen Intel Core, Pentium Gold, and Celeron processors. It also includes an on-board wifi 6E card, and features Asus’s exclusive AI-powered overclocking, cooling, network, and noise cancelation tools. Additional connectivity includes one PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot, four PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, two PCIe 5.0 x16 SafeSlots, two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports six additional USB 10Gbps ports, HDMI 2.1, and ethernet. You can grab the Asus ROG EVA-02 edition motherboard for $700 at Amazon. $744 This giant PC case is large enough to hold just about every component you could want, including a built-in graphics holder so it can support large graphics cards, and enough space for up to 2 420mm cooling radiators, plus four 140mm fans with its built-in fan hub. The side panel hinges for tools-free access to the interior, and there’s even a slide-out drawer for extra storage. The case sports 2 USB-C ports with support for 60-watt fast charging, and an RPG lighting panel with Aura Sync support. $400 The Asus x Evangelion EVA-02 cooling unit features a 360mm radiator with three magnetic 120mm fans, and 8th gen Asetek pump. The unit also sports a 3.5-inch OLCD display that provides system stats and even custom GIF animations. The cooling unit also comes with a free year of AIDA 64 advanced system monitoring software. The Asus ROG Ryujin III 360 ARGB EVA-02 Edition All-in-one Liquid CPU Cooler is available at Amazon for $400. $2,300 The GeForce RTX 4090 GPU is already the most powerful Nvidia graphics card on the market, and the Asus ROG Strix OC EVA-02 version features 24GB GDDR6X, putting it at the high end of RTX 4090 models. The GPU is about 14 inches long and 2.75 inches tall, which fits ATX-sized cases. It also comes with an ROG graphics card holder for secure installation. This beastly GPU will set you back $2,300. It’s currently sold out, but you can sign up to be notified when stock returns at Newegg. $50 Most GPUs are large and heavy, and can put strain on your PC’s motherboard, case, or the GPU’s connector pins if not installed right, but Asus’s Herculx graphics card holder helps keep your graphics card secure and properly mounted. The holder features an adjustable wheel, quick release button, and an integrated magnetic level for tool-less installation. Its height is adjustable between 72 and 128mm and does not use a PCIe slot, so it can fit a variety of PC cases and GPU sizes. This EVA-02-themed model features 3D ARPG decals compatible with Aura Sync.

Along with these PC components, the new ASUS ROG EVA-02 line also includes other peripherals like the ROG Gladius III EVA-O2 Edition wireless mouse, ROG Strix Scope RX EVA-02 Edition mechanical keyboard, Scabbard II EVA Edition mouse pad and more. Check out the entire ASUS ROG EVA-02 collection at ASUS’s website.