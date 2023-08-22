



The new Metal Gear Solid collection that bundles Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater will be coming to PS4, Konami announced on Monday. The collection, which officially has the unwieldy name of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, had previously been announced for PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Konami said it made the decision to release a PS4 version “in response to the many requests we have received from fans worldwide” but noted that it would only be available as a “download ver” (aka digital release). The post also doesn’t specify when the PS4 version might be released; on other platforms, the game is set to launch on October 24th.

The Master Collection is a faithful recreation of the original games, and they’ll keep some elements that may have aged poorly. However, they’ll include a warning about the decision to do so to “preserve the historical context in which the game was made and the creator’s original vision,” as reported by GamesRadar.









