If you are a parent of Frozen-obsessed children, then you probably need to put this new Disney movie on your radar. The company’s big holiday release for 2023 is Wish, and it is co-directed by Frozen’s co-director Chris Buck, co-written by Frozen’s co-director and writer Jennifer Lee, and produced by Frozen’s producer Peter Del Vecho. Their latest effort may not live up to the success of that film, obviously, but you can’t say Disney didn’t put their best people on this assignment. (Buck co-directed Wish with Fawn Veerasunthorn, who was a storyboard artist on Frozen and also worked on Zootopia, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Raya and the Last Dragon.)

Rather than ice powers, the central magical MacGuffin of this movie is right there in the title: The power to grant wishes. The film’s hero Asha (Oscar winner Ariana DeBose) makes a wish on a star, that most Disney of moves, and gets more than she bargained for, along with a ton of trouble from her kingdom’s handsome but power-hungry ruler Magnifico (Chris Pine). Check out the film’s new trailer below:

There’s a new poster for the film as well:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish” is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Wish is scheduled to open in theaters on November 22.