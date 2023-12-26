If you recently brought a PlayStation 5 console into your home, you’re in the right place. We know you’re itching to dive straight into PS5’s library of cutting-edge, critically acclaimed titles. There’s a ton of quality titles to recommend, but before you dig in, let’s take a moment to check some of the unique features that make your new PS5 console so special.

Your DualSense controller and you

The first thing you’ll touch after you press the PS5 console’s power button will likely be the DualSense wireless controller. This sleek and ergonomic controller will not only be the way you interact with games, but also has a host of immersive features. Let’s break it down:

Touch pad: In the center of the console is a touchpad. Some games use the touch pad via swiping motions or as a touch-based cursor. More commonly, the touch pad can be pressed the same way you press any other button.

Haptic Feedback: Get absorbed into game worlds with advanced controller sensations. In many games you’ll feel every recoil, bounce, and shake, from subtle to seismic.

Adaptive triggers: The L2 and R2 buttons of the DualSense controller will change tension based on what’s happening in game for unprecedented immersion. Feel the resistance as your character pulls back a bow string or fires a weapon.

Astro’s Playroom

Want to experience what your DualSense controller can do? Jump into Astro’s Playroom, a 3D platformer pre-installed on your PS5 console’s high-speed SSD. It’ll be there when you boot up, no download necessary, so why not pop on in? It’s a delightful showcase of PS5’s immersive features. You’ll be charmed from the first moment you feel Astro’s little metal feet tap across the terrain via haptics and hear the boppin’ soundtrack.’’





Dive into PlayStation Plus games

One of the best ways to experience the breadth and depth of the PlayStation’s library is with PlayStation Plus. With a monthly or 12-month membership, PlayStation Plus offers value-added benefits and a wide range of quality games across PlayStation generations – depending on the plan you choose.

PlayStation Plus Essential: Essential members can add three monthly PlayStation Plus games to their library in addition to online multiplayer access, discounts on PlayStation Store, and more. New games are offered monthly, and as long as you redeemed the titles during the month they are offered, you can still keep and play it as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member.

PlayStation Plus Extra: Alongside the benefits from the Essential tier, Extra members also get access to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, which features blockbusters and indies from the PS5 and PS4 generations. Maybe you were intrigued by Ghost of Tsushima, or you want to discover for yourself the Shiba-infused puzzles of Humanity. Perhaps you just want to try something out of your usual comfort zone, such as indie hit Sea of Stars.

PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe: Premium members enjoy all the above benefits plus access to the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog*. This library of memorable PlayStation games spans all the way back to the original PlayStation. See where the Resident Evil saga began or relive your memories of after-school Sly Cooper sessions. You’ll have plenty to explore, and the rewind feature will help you get revenge on some of those challenging original PlayStation moments (nice try, Resident Evil doggy hallway). Premium/Deluxe members can also access Game Trials of the hottest new PS5 releases–and if you like what you try, your progress will carry over to the full game if you decide to buy it. For players where PlayStation Plus Premium is offered, you’ll also get access to cloud streaming.

Looking for even more tips on getting started with PlayStation Plus? Head to PlayStation.com.





Share Play and Activity Cards

Going online with your PS5 opens up a whole new way to enjoy games by yourself or with friends (add and find friends in your Game Base). Even if you’re not playing online multiplayer games, you’ll be able to discover and share your experiences with players worldwide, making every game a social experience. When you’re online and you highlight a game on the PS5’s menu, you’ll see all kinds of info about the game, including updates, available downloadable content, friends playing, trending gameplay clips, and trophy progress.

On PS5, you can use the Share Play feature to share your screen, pass over the controls, or play together with a friend. Want to drop in on a friend’s game, even if there’s no online multiplayer? Or maybe you want to teach your fighting game friends how to do that sick combo you discovered? Share Play allows you to quickly join games-in-progress, invite others to watch your gameplay live, or even join a game like you would a local second player.

Pressing the central PlayStation button on the DualSense controller during gameplay will take you to the Control Center. Here you’ll see another keyPS5 feature: Activity Cards. These cards have a variety of functions that vary from game to game, ranging from telling you your current progress through a leg of the game’s story to letting you immediately jump into specific activities and side quests, without a lengthy game-boot process.





Must-play PS5 games

Excited to dive into some of the best the PlayStation 5 library has to offer? Here are some of the top PlayStation 5 titles worth checking out.

The Last of Us Part I: The first chapter in Naughty Dog’s epic modern-day drama of surviving a terrifying post-apocalypse, remade from the ground up to take advantage of PlayStation 5’s advanced hardware.

PlayStation Plus Game Trial*: At time of publish, a game trial for The Last of Us Part I is available to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members.

God of War Ragnarök: The award-winning saga of Kratos and Atreus continues with sweeping drama and intense combat through the harsh Nine Realms.

PlayStation Plus Game Trial*: At time of publish, a game trial is available to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members.

Baldur’s Gate 3: 2023’s The Game Awards Game of the Year winner, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive RPG filled with strategic turn-based combat, loads of gameplay options, and extremely memorable characters.

PlayStation Plus Game Trial*: At time of publish, a game trial is available to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members.

Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red, the studio behind The Witcher trilogy, delivers gamers a high-octane, open-world sci-fi adventure filled with amazing sights and an incredible amount of gameplay freedom and depth.

PlayStation Plus Game Trial*: At time of publish, a game trial is available to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members.

Elden Ring: The mind of author George R. R. Martin and the world-renowned developers at From Software create an atmospheric action/fantasy epic that will provide ample mystery and challenge to all brave enough to dive in.

Demon’s Souls: Experience the game that birthed an entire genre, remade for PlayStation 5. Will you be able to handle the challenge and calm the anger of the Old One?

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog*: At time of publish, Demon’s Souls is available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe members as part of the Game Catalog.

Final Fantasy XVI: A bold new chapter in the top-selling RPG series comes to life on the PS5, blending an intriguing fantasy narrative, a new combat system, and old Final Fantasy traditions into one of the most visually stunning adventures from Square Enix.

Resident Evil 4: One of the most beloved Resident Evil outings returns–and it’s more brutal and terrifying than ever. Leon Kennedy’s trip to a tiny village in Spain to rescue the President’s daughter from a bizarre cult becomes a living nightmare.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Insomniac Games works their magic on Spider-Man once more! Peter Parker and Miles Morales swing through Marvel’s New York to take on some of their biggest, baddest foes, including Kraven, Venom, and The Lizard.

We hope you find some great games and great players through your new PlayStation 5. And hey, if you’re a longtime PlayStation player, make sure to give all the newcomers a warm welcome! Looking for even more great PS5 games? Head over to PlayStation.com for a host of top PS5 picks.