The conclusion of the first stage of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal has many looking anxiously to the release of the remaining living hostages and the bodies of those killed in captivity.

Israel believes 24 hostages are still alive in the Strip — 22 Israelis, one Thai and one Nepali. All of them are young men who were kidnapped on October 7, 2023, when thousands of Hamas-led terrorists stormed southern Israel to kill some 1,200 people and abduct 251, sparking the war in Gaza.

The group includes four active-duty soldiers and several people who had been working security at the Nova music festival, some of whom Hamas has claimed were soldiers as well.

Several of the other hostages were also kidnapped from the Nova rave, where they had been partying before the early morning attack began. A number of others were kidnapped while sheltering in their kibbutz homes or trying to protect family members from the deadly massacre carried out by Hamas that day.

Under the ceasefire deal currently in place in Gaza, these 24 men would be released in a planned second stage of the deal. However, Israel has balked at entering talks to advance to the next phase, which would involve the withdrawal of forces from Gaza and a permanent end to the war, saying the hostages must first be freed.

Another 35 hostages who were confirmed by Israel to be dead are held captive in Gaza. They include 34 kidnapped in the Hamas onslaught and a soldier killed in the 2014 Gaza war. The slain captives would be returned in the deal’s potential third phase.

The 42-day first phase saw Hamas release 33 Israeli women, children, civilian men over 50 and those deemed “humanitarian cases.” Eight of the hostages were returned dead, including Ariel and Kfir Bibas, aged 4 and nine months, respectively, as well as their mother Shiri. During the first phase, Hamas also released five Thai nationals not included in the deal.

Relatives and supporters of those held hostage in the Gaza Strip during a rally calling on the government for a deal that would bring all the remaining captives back, outside the prime minister residence in Jerusalem on March 2, 2025. (Menahem KAHANA / AFP)

Another 105 hostages had been released in a weeklong truce in late November 2023, and four hostages were released before that.

Eight hostages have been rescued alive by Israeli security forces, and the bodies of 41 were also recovered, including three hostages mistakenly killed by troops while escaping captivity and a soldier killed in the 2014 war.

Minutes after the first phase expired on March 1, Netanyahu’s office endorsed a plan to extend the ceasefire with Hamas until April 19 rather than advancing to phase two.

Israelis attend a rally calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv on March 1, 2025. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The proposal, which Israel has attributed to US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, would see all 59 hostages released by next month but has been rejected by Hamas.

Here are the 24 people whose fates lie in the balance and the 35 others whose families are still waiting to give them a dignified burial.

Those we are missing:

Edan Alexander

Edan Alexander, 21, was born in Tel Aviv, but grew up in Tenafly, New Jersey. An Israeli-American dual-citizen, he chose to return to Israel after graduating high school in 2022 to serve as a lone soldier in the IDF’s Golani infantry brigade.

Alexander’s family has received several signs of life from hostages who were freed in November 2023 and had met him, handcuffed in the tunnels. He told them he was an American-Israeli soldier. One hostage hugged him, and another helped him drink water.

In November 2024, Alexander was seen again in a Hamas propaganda video, his face thin and wan, with dark circles under his eyes.

Alexander is the last known American hostage still believed to be alive.

Edan Alexander was taken captive by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023 (Courtesy)

Matan Angrest

Matan Angrest, 22, is the eldest of four from Kiryat Bialik. His family describes him as a natural student, a dedicated soccer player and a long-time fan of the Maccabi Haifa soccer team.

Angrest, a soldier, was kidnapped from his tank at the Nahal Oz base when it was attacked by Hamas. He was abducted along with fellow soldier Itay Chen, 19, who was killed in the attack.

Matan Angrest was taken hostage on October 7, 2023, from his tank unit at the Nahal Oz army base. (Courtesy)

Speaking to Channel 12 in February, Angrest’s mother Anat said the family learned from recently returned hostage that “he is alive and held under harsh conditions.”

He had also been seen in a Hamas propaganda video released in September. Referring to the video, Anat Angrest said: “He was kidnapped from a tank, covered in burns. He underwent severe interrogations there, we saw it on his face in the video that we decided not to publish yet.”

Gali Berman

Gali Berman, 27, was abducted with his twin brother Ziv from the “young generation” neighborhood of Kibbutz Kfar Aza, where both of them lived.

Their parents also live on the kibbutz, as does one of their two older brothers.

Gali Berman was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists from Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7, 2023 (Courtesy)

Their family describes the two as inseparable. Both worked at Kfar Aza’s Sincopa 2002 lighting and sound company, and were saving up for a trip to Australia.

On a website devoted to the community’s hostages, Kibbutz Kfar Aza quoted the twins’ supervisor at work as saying, “You could hear Gali greeting everyone, ‘Sha-looom,’ from a mile away, lighting up the office with his smile.”

Their mother Talia told the Ynet news site that during the attack, Gali told her he and Ziv were going to head next door so their friend Emily Damari — among the first hostages released in the current deal — wouldn’t be alone.

Ziv and Gali Berman were taken captive by Hamas terrorists from their home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7, 2023. (Courtesy)

Ziv Berman

Like his brother Gali, Ziv Berman, 27, is described by family and friends as a lover of travel, a die-hard fan of the Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team and avid player on his kibbutz’s team, the Kfar Aza Foxes.

On its website, the kibbutz quoted a friend of Ziv’s saying he’s “the type of person you need in life,” with “contagious laughter that you can’t ignore.”

In his last correspondences before being kidnapped, Ziv texted his family that he could smell smoke in his apartment, and wrote in his neighborhood’s group chat that there were terrorists in his home.

There had been no sign of life from the twins since November 2023, but the family recently said they had received information that the twins were both alive, albeit being held separately.

Ziv Berman was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists from Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7, 2023 (Courtesy)

Elkana Bohbot

Elkana Bohbot, 35, is a father of one from Mevaseret Zion. He is a dual Israeli-Colombian citizen. Online, his brother Uriel described him as someone who loved life and was an avid dancer. He had been planning to open an ice cream parlor in Tel Aviv.

Bohbot was snatched from Nova, where he worked as a technician. His wife Rivka, who came to Israel from Colombia, told Ynet he had saved dozens of people before his abduction.

Elkana Bohbot, missing since October 7, 2023 when he was taken captive by Hamas terrorists at the Nova desert rave. (Courtesy)

He was filmed being beaten before he was taken to Gaza.

On February 8, Bohbot’s family said they received word on his condition from released hostage Or Levy, who had been held with him for over a year.

Bohbot’s mother Ruhama said in an interview with Haaretz recently that her toddler grandson had been looking to the sky a lot lately in the hope of seeing his dad.

“He understood that when his father returns, he’ll be on a helicopter, so he’s constantly looking for him,” the newspaper noted.

Rom Braslavski

Rom Braslavski, 21, is the second of three siblings from Jerusalem. He was one of several security guards at the Re’im-area Nova music festival who saved festival-goers’ lives when the terrorists attacked.

Braslavski, who was working while on break from the military, brought two young women to safety, was wounded in both hands and continued trying to save others, despite having the opportunity to escape, according to survivors who saw him. He was last seen in the early afternoon, several hours into the attack, helping a young woman out of a garbage container where she was hiding.

Rom Braslavski was taken captive by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023 from the Supernova rave (Courtesy)

“That fits,” his father told Haaretz recently. “He’s always thinking of others. A good kid. Heart of gold.”

There had been no information regarding Braslavski’s fate until March 6, 2025, 517 days into his captivity, when returned hostage Sasha Troufanov said he and Braslavski had briefly been held together.

Speaking to the Walla news site last month, Braslavski’s mother Tami said her son was injured in his hand when he was abducted and suffers from an allergy that could cause shortness of breath.

Nimrod Cohen

Nimrod Cohen, 20, is an IDF soldier from Rehovot. He has a twin sister and an older brother.

His mother, Vicky, describes him as sensitive and quiet, with a huge heart.

Cohen and his tank crew were abducted as they fought Hamas terrorists who had infiltrated the Nahal Oz base. Cohen was the tank’s gunner. Also in the tank were Sgt. Shaked Dahan, the driver; Sgt. Oz Daniel, the loader; and Cpt. Omer Neutra, the commander.

The IDF has confirmed the deaths of Dahan, Daniel and Neutra, but there have been several signs of life from Cohen.

He was most recently spotted in a video Hamas published March 1 of released hostage Iair Horn parting with his brother Eitan, who remains in captivity.

Nimrod Cohen was taken captive by Hamas terrorists to Gaza on October 7, 2023 (Courtesy)

Though Cohen’s face was blurred in the video, his family recognized him by the tattoo on his forearm. In the video, Cohen could be seen walking.

His mother told The Times of Israel last month that a returning hostage reported seeing Cohen alive, though in poor physical and mental shape, some eight months ago.

Cohen’s father told Channel 12 in February that a recently returned hostage conveyed a message from his son: “I’m okay. Don’t worry. Love you.”

Ariel Cunio

Ariel Cunio, 27, is one of four brothers born and raised in Nir Oz. He was kidnapped along with his long-time girlfriend Arbel Yehoud — who was released on January 30 — from their home in the kibbutz. The couple had recently returned from an extended trip to South and Central America and had just adopted a puppy. They were planning on marrying.

The Israeli-Argentine dual citizen was known around the kibbutz as Pepito, his mother said. He worked as a software tester for a technology firm.

Cunio’s older brother David was also abducted from Nir Oz.

Ariel Cunio, taken captive from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023 by Hamas terrorists (Courtesy)

There has been no sign of life from Ariel Cunio since his abduction.

Little is known about what happened to Cunio on the morning of October 7.

In a message to his brother Eitan during the attack, he wrote: “We are in a horror film.”

David Cunio

Ariel’s brother David Cunio, 34, is a father of two from Kibbutz Nir Oz. Cunio, an electrical engineer, met his wife Sharon Aloni Cunio while acting with his brother Eitan in the 2013 film “Youth.”

At the Berlin Film Festival last month, the film’s director Tom Shoval debuted a new project, “A Letter to David,” in which Cunio can be seen hanging out with his best friend Yarden Bibas — released from Hamas captivity on February 1 — and Bibas’s future wife, Shiri Silberman.

David Cunio was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023 (Courtesy)

Cunio and his wife were kidnapped along with their 3-year-old twin daughters Yuli and Emma, Sharon’s sister Danielle Aloni and Aloni’s 5-year-old daughter Emilia, who were visiting for the holiday weekend.

All but David were released in the November 2023 deal.

There had been no sign of life from David until last month, when one of the returning hostages reported seeing him alive.

Aloni Cunio told Channel 12 at the time that “There is no way to describe how much happiness I’ve been feeling from the moment that we heard the news. It gives us renewed strength to fight until he is returned, until everybody is returned.”

Four of the Cunios, brother Lucas (far right), Ariel Cunio, David Cunio and Eitan Cunio prior to October 7, 2023, when David and Ariel Cunio were both taken hostage to Gaza (Courtesy)

Evyatar David

Evyatar David, 24, is the second of three siblings from Kfar Saba. An avid guitarist and pianist, David’s family has gathered musicians to participate in “Evyatar’s Jam Session” every Thursday at Hostages Square.

David was abducted from the Nova music festival along with his good friend Guy Gilboa-Dalal. The two met in kindergarten and served in the army together.

On February 22, Hamas published a propaganda video showing David and Gilboa-Dalal forced to watch as other captives were freed. The two friends, gaunt with buzzed hair, could be seen begging to be saved.

The video was the first public sign of life from David since his abduction.

His sister Yeela wrote on Instagram that the video showed Hamas “monsters” had put her brother and his friend “in the most horrifying and evil situation there could be.”

“There is no limit to the messed-up cynicism of these monsters,” she wrote.

Evyatar David, then 22, was kidnapped by Hamas from the Re’im-area Nova music festival on October 7, 2023. (Courtesy)

Guy Gilboa-Dalal

Guy Gilboa-Dalal, 23, is the second of three siblings from the West Bank settlement of Alfei Menashe, near Kfar Saba. His family describes him as a fan of the Maccabi Haifa soccer team and enamored by Japanese culture. He had planned a trip to the country and taught himself to speak Japanese.

Gilboa-Dalal was abducted from the Nova music festival, which he attended with his brother Gal and good friend Evyatar David. The two brothers met up at the rave, hugged and sent a selfie to their mothers shortly before Hamas attacked the site. Gal managed to escape, but Guy and Evyatar were kidnapped.

The two friends were recently featured in a Hamas propaganda video, being forced to watch other hostages being released. Gilboa-Dalal’s father, Ilan, said the video was “the best sign of life I could ask for, but there’s no greater cruelty.”

The family said it was the first sign of life from Guy in eight months.

Guy Gilboa-Dalal was taken captive by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023, from the Re’im-arean Nova music festival. (Courtesy)

Maxim Herkin

Maxim Herkin, 36, is a father of one and is a resident of Tirat HaCarmel. The dual Russian-Israeli citizen was the primary provider for his mother and 11-year-old brother until he was kidnapped from the Nova festival on October 7.

Senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk said in Moscow earlier this month that Herkin will be released as a priority in the second stage of the deal.

Herkin had returned from visiting his native Ukraine a week before October 7. He was born in the war-torn Donbas region, which is part of Ukraine but claimed by Russia, and has a daughter who lives in Russia, so Russia is advocating for his release.

Maxim Herkin, taken captive from the Nova desert rave on October 7, 2023, by Hamas terrorists (Courtesy)

Eitan Horn

Eitan Horn, 37, was abducted from the Kibbutz Nir Oz home of his brother Iair, who was freed from captivity last week after 498 days in captivity in Gaza. The Kfar Saba resident had been visiting his brother on the kibbutz for the holiday when the attack took place.

The Israeli-Argentine dual citizen is an informal educator who has long worked with different youth movements and served as an emissary in Peru.

He and Iair are also very involved uncles, according to their father, Itzik, often taking their nephews to Hapoel Beersheba soccer games.

Brothers Eitan (left), Iair and Amos Horn, before Iair and Eitan were taken hostage on October 7, 2023. (Courtesy Horn family)

On March 1, Hamas published a video showing Horn saying goodbye to his brother before he was freed.

In the video, Horn says that sometimes he receives food and sometimes he doesn’t; sometimes he’s okay and sometimes he’s not.

“But here, I’m not okay,” he says, pointing to his head, apparently referring to the psychological effects of captivity.

Bipin Joshi

Bipin Joshi, 24, a farming student from Nepal, was abducted by Hamas terrorists from Kibbutz Alumim on October 7, weeks after arriving in Israel as part of an academic program to care for orange and lemon orchards.

Joshi was one of several Thai and Nepalese students taken captive by terrorists who raided a shelter where they were hunkering down when the attack began.

During the onslaught, terrorists tossed two grenades into the shelter, but Joshi managed to throw one of them away from the group, according to close friend Himanchal Kattel, who survived the deadly terrorist raid.

Bipin Joshi, a Nepali farming student, was taken captive from Kibbutz Alumim on October 7, 2023, by Hamas terrorists. (Courtesy)

Joshi, who was kidnapped while trying to help the wounded, also sent several messages to his cousin in English, writing, “If something happens to me, you have to take care of my family. Be strong and always see the future.”

Nepalese Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba has said of Joshi that the country’s “prime minister and the foreign minister are engaging with other leaders to request his release.”

Segev Kalfon

Segev Kalfon, 27, from Dimona, tried to run away from the Nova festival. When Kalfon crossed Highway 232, the main highway leading out of the area, the terrorists spotted him and abducted him.

He’s from Dimona, where he worked in the family bakery until he decided to learn about and work in the stock market. He’s the middle child of the family, with an older brother and younger sister. He is known as a friend with a big heart who loves to entertain others.

Segev Kalfon, taken captive by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023, from the Reim-area Nova music festival. (Courtesy)

Kalfon’s family announced last month that they received a sign of life from him, following the return of Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi and Or Levy. One of the hostages spent “long months” with Kalfon in captivity, the Kan public broadcaster reported.

“He didn’t elaborate on [Kalfon’s] condition, but said he was okay,” the family was quoted as saying.

Bar Kupershtein

Bar Abraham Kupershtein, 22, was working security for the Nova festival on October 7. Amid the attack, he began to care for those shot and injured by terrorists, instead of running and escaping, according to survivors who were in touch with his family.

“He evacuated the wounded under fire to save lives, he went back again and again to save people, and when he’s the one who needed help, there was nobody there to save him,” his brother Dvir Kupershtein said.

There has been no sign of life from him.

Bar Kupershtein was working at the Nova desert rave when Hamas terrorists attacked on October 7, 2023. (Courtesy)

Omri Miran

Omri Miran, 47, was taken captive on October 7 by Hamas terrorists who drove him from his home on Kibbutz Nahal Oz into the Gaza Strip in his own car, leaving his wife, Lishay Miran, 38, and their two small daughters.

The dual Hungarian-Israeli citizen worked as a shiatsu therapist.

His family said earlier this month that it received a sign of life from him via a recently freed hostage, who said he had been held with Omri until July 2024, and at that time, he seemed to be physically fine.

The two noted, however, that his situation may have since deteriorated in the months that have passed.

Omri Miran (center) from Kibbutz Nir Oz, with his wife Lishay (left) and daughter Roni; Omri was taken captive by Hamas terrorists to Gaza on October 7, 2023 (Noa Sharvit/Courtesy)

Eitan Mor

Eitan Abraham Mor, 24, one of eight siblings, was a security guard at the Nova festival. The final sighting of Mor was as he and a friend were bringing others to safety.

The Jerusalemite’s family said earlier this month it had received word that he is alive.

Mor’s parents are members of the Tikva Forum of hostage families, a hawkish group that advocates for the return of the hostages but opposes costly concessions, citing the threat to Israel’s security from releasing Palestinian terror convicts en masse.

Mor’s father Tzvika told the Associated Press that a few months before the attack, Eitan had expressed opposition to the 2011 exchange that freed captive soldier Gilad Shalit for over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.

“Eitan said he didn’t want there to be a situation where they would release him for murderers,” Mor said. “We know they will go back to murdering the same way they did after Gilad Shalit.”

Eitan Mor, was serving as an unarmed security guard at the Nova festival on October 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists attacked (Courtesy)

Tamir Nimrodi

Tamir Nimrodi, 20, was a soldier serving in COGAT’s Coordination and Liaison Administration to the Gaza Strip, as an education corps NCO, when he was taken hostage from his base near the Erez Crossing on October 7.

When the sirens began sounding, Nimrodi wrote to his mother asking how she was and telling her there was a rocket attack.

Within the hour, he had been abducted and marched into Gaza in shorts and a T-shirt.

There have been no signs of life or otherwise from Nimrodi, beyond a video put out by Hamas on October 7 in which he could be seen without his glasses.

The IDF confirmed that he had crossed into Gaza, walking on his own two feet. Beyond that, there is nothing but a swirl of rumors, Nimrodi’s mother Herut said.

Nimrodi struggled throughout his years in school, both socially and intellectually, due to ADHD and sensory issues, but seemed to be finding his way in the army.

Drafted into the Israel Defense Forces corps that handles continuing education for soldiers, the teen had received an award for excellent service and was being considered for officer training, Herut told The Times of Israel.

Tamir Nimrodi, center, taken hostage from his army base on October 7, 2023, with his two younger sisters, Mika, left and Amit (Courtesy)

Since he was taken captive, several soldiers have shared stories of his impact on their service: one told of how Nimrodi brought his dinner to eat with her when he found out she was eating meals by herself in her room.

Another related that Nimrodi snuck some shekels into her pocket when they had a break at a mall and he realized she had nothing to spend.

Yosef-Haim Ohana

Yosef-Haim Ohana, 24, was kidnapped from the Nova festival as he and a friend attempted to provide aid to injured partygoers amid the terrorist onslaught.

Little is known publicly about the condition of Ohana.

The Kiryat Malachi native, who had been working as a bartender in Tel Aviv before his kidnapping, was last seen trying to hide next to a car as a terrorist fired a rocket-propelled grenade at him and a friend.

His family said recently it had received a “clear” signal that he is still alive, but expressed fears for his fate.

Yosef-Haim Ohana, taken captive by Hamas terrorists at the Nova festival on October 7, 2023 (Courtesy)

Alon Ohel

Alon Ohel, 24, was abducted from the Nova music festival and was not heard from until earlier this month, when released hostages Eli Sharabi and Or Levy said they were held with Ohel for the duration of their captivity.

“He has shrapnel in his eye, he has shrapnel in his shoulder, he has shrapnel in his arm. Alon was bound in chains, this entire time, and he had almost no food — at most one pita a day, over a very, very, very long time, more than a year,” his mother Idit Ohel told Channel 12, following the revelation.

Alon Ohel and his mother Idit, pictured before October 7, 2023 (Courtesy)

Sharabi said he adopted Ohel as a son while in captivity and the two grew extremely close.

Sharabi said recently that before he was released on February 8, Ohel grabbed him and refused to let go until their guard tore him away. He said there were “moments of hysteria,” and it took about 15 minutes to calm him down.

“It was a very hard moment,” he said. “He said he was happy for me. I promised him I won’t leave him there. I will fight for him.”

Ohel is described as a talented pianist who plans to study jazz in Tel Aviv, and his family brought a yellow piano to Hostages Square in Tel Aviv in his honor. Visitors are invited to play the piano and send love and strength. It has since been installed in other locations as well.

A yellow piano is displayed outside the BIG shopping center in Yehud to represent hostage Alon Ohel, 22, who was taken captive by Hamas during the October 7 assault, January 14, 2024. (Sharon Wrobel)

Avinatan Or

Avinatan Or, 32, was abducted from the Nova festival and separated from his girlfriend, Noa Argamani, who was rescued by Israeli soldiers in June 2024.

Later that day, a Hamas video of Or and Argamani was posted on Telegram, showing Argamani on an all-terrain vehicle, as she calls in fear, crying, “Don’t kill me!” reaching out her arms to Or, who is being marched away from her, surrounded by at least three terrorists.

Or who grew up in the West Bank settlement of Shilo, is an electrical engineer who works for Nvidia. Before his abduction, he lived in Tel Aviv, where he and Argamani were planning to move in together.

Avinatan Or, a Nvidia employee, taken captive by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023, from the Nova desert rave. (Courtesy)

He loves reading and hosting friends and is described by his friends and family as someone who takes life easy, with a fun, optimistic outlook.

His family said they received multiple signs of life from Or but none since the spring of 2024.

Nattapong Pinta

Nattapong Pinta, 35, a Thai farm worker, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Known as ‘Nick’ on his Facebook page, Nattapong was working in the avocado fields of Kibbutz Nir Oz, saving up to pay off a debt and help his wife open a coffee shop, according to the Wall Street Journal.

He left his wife and young son a year and a half ago to work on the kibbutz growing avocados and pomegranates, according to the BBC.

Thai farm worker Nattapong Pinta was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023 from Kibbutz Nir Oz (Courtesy)

Matan Zangauker

Matan Zangauker, 25, and his girlfriend Ilana Gritzewsky were abducted from their Kibbutz Nir Oz home on October 7.

Hamas released a propaganda video showing Matan in December.

Matan Zangauker (right) and Ilana Gritzewsky were abducted from their Kibbutz Nir Oz home by Hamas on October 7, 2023 (Courtesy)

Zangauker’s parents divorced when he was young, and Matan often took care of his younger sisters. He is known as an independent, mature person, always available for support and understanding.

His mother, Einav Zangauker, has been one of the most prominent voices calling for a hostage deal and has frequently held Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for the murders of hostages in captivity.

Gritzewsky was released during a week-long truce in November 2023.

Those we have lost:

The 35 hostages whom the IDF has confirmed are dead and whose bodies are held in Gaza.

These are the 35 people confirmed dead who also remain in Gaza.

Tamir Adar

The grandson of a woman who was released in November 2023, Tamir Adar, 38, was considered missing until his family was told in January 2024 that he had been killed on October 7.

Muhammad Alatarash

The Bedouin father of 13 was killed on October 7, the Israeli army announced in July 2024.

Aviv Atzili

The IDF announced in November 2023 that Atzili, 49, had died fighting Hamas terrorists on October 7.

Sachar Baruch

Captured from Kibbutz Beeri, Baruch, 25, was killed during a failed rescue attempt in December 2023.

Uriel Baruch

Kidnapped from the Nova music festival, Baruch was killed in Gaza, the IDF announced in March 2024.

Itay Chen

An American citizen and IDF soldier, Chen was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in March 2024.

Amiram Cooper

One of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz, Cooper, who was 84 when he was abducted, was killed in Gaza, the IDF announced in November 2023. His wife was released weeks after the attack, prior to the first temporary ceasefire.

Oz Daniel

A soldier, Daniel, 19, was killed on October 7, the IDF announced in February 2024.

Ronen Engel

Kidnapped with his wife and daughters, who were released in November 2023, Engel was killed in captivity, the IDF announced in December 2023.

Manny Godard

Kidnapped from Kibbutz Be’eri, Godard, 73, was killed on October 7, the IDF announced in February 2024.

Hadar Goldin

Hamas killed Goldin, an IDF soldier, during the 2014 Gaza war and has been holding his body since.

Ran Gvili

A police officer, Gvili, was killed on Oct. 7, the Israel Police announced in January 2024.

Gadi Haggai

Kibbutz Nir Oz announced that Haggai, 73, a US citizen, had been killed, and his body was being held hostage.

Tal Haimi

Haimi was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in December 2023.

Inbar Hayman

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced in December 2023 that Hayman, 27, had been killed in Gaza after being abducted from the Nova music festival.

Guy Illouz

Illouz, 26, was injured during the attack on the Nova music festival. A returned hostage said he had been killed.

Ofra Keidar

The IDF announced in December 2023 that Keidar, 70, had been killed on October 7 while walking near her home at Kibbutz Be’eri. Her husband was killed separately in their home.

Eitan Levy

Levy, 53, was killed on Oct. 7, his home city of Bat Yam announced in December 2023. In August 2024, his family released a video of his body being beaten while being taken hostage.

Shay Levinson

A soldier, Levinson, 19, was killed on his base on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in January 2024.

Eliyahu Margalit

Kidnapped from his home on Nir Oz, Margalit, 75, was killed in captivity, the IDF announced in December 2023. His daughter was taken hostage and released in November 2023.

Joshua Mollel

A Tanzanian student who was working as an intern on Kibbutz Nahal Oz, Mollel, 21, was killed on Oct. 7, Tanzania announced in December 2023.

Omer Neutra

An American-Israeli soldier who enlisted after graduating from high school on Long Island, New York, Neutra, 21, was revealed in December 2024 to have died on October 7. His parents, Orna and Ronen, spoke at the Republican National Convention and a range of other forums on behalf of the hostages.

Dror Or

Kibbutz Be’eri announced in May 2024 that Or, 49, had been killed on October 7. His wife was also murdered, while two of their children were abducted and released in November 2023. A cheesemaker, Or is the inspiration behind a chain of October 7-related cafes.

Daniel Perez

A soldier who responded to the Hamas attack, Perez was killed on October 7, the IDF announced in March 2024.

Sonthaya Oakkharasr

Oakkharasr was a Thai worker at Kibbutz Be’eri. Israel informed his family in May 2024 that he had been killed on October 7.

Sudthisak Rinthalak

Rinthalak was also a Thai worker at Kibbutz Be’eri. Israel informed his family in May 2024 that he had been killed on October 7.

Lior Rudaeff

Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak announced in May 2024 that Rudaeff, a 64-year-old Argentine-Israeli, died on October 7.

Yonatan Samerano

Samerano, 21, was killed at the Nova music festival before his body was abducted to Gaza.

Thawatchi Saethao

Saethao appeared in an initial batch of hostage posters but does not appear on any group’s list of current hostages. The 26-year-old Thai worker was killed on Kibbutz Alumim.

Yossi Sharabi

Abducted from Kibbutz Be’eri, Sharabi, 53, was likely killed in an IDF airstrike, the IDF said in February 2024. His brother Eli was released during the first phase of the current ceasefire.

Idan Shtivi

Shtivi, 29, was killed on October 7, the IDF announced on the first anniversary of the attack.

Judith Weinstein

The wife of Gadi Haggai, Weinstein, a 70-year-old US citizen, was killed on October 7, Kibbutz Nir Oz announced in December 2023.

Ilan Weiss

Weiss, 56, was killed on October 7, the IDF announced in December 2023. His wife and daughter were abducted and released in November 2023.

Yair Yaakov

Yaakov, 49, was killed on October 7, the IDF announced in February 2024.

Aryeh Zalmanovich

Kidnapped from Nir Oz, Zalmanovich, 85, was revealed to have died after the IDF rescued another hostage who had been held with him.

Jessica Steinberg contributed to this report.