High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) have become a go-to option for people looking to grow their cash without taking on risk. With interest rates much higher than traditional savings accounts, they offer a great way to earn passive income while keeping money safe and accessible.

But despite their benefits, many people make a critical mistake when using these accounts — one that could cost them thousands of dollars in the long run.

Don’t treat your HYSA like a long-term investment

While HYSAs are great for growing your money safely, they are not designed for long-term investing.

Many people make the mistake of depositing large sums of money into these accounts and leaving it there for years, thinking they’re making a smart financial move. But in reality, this strategy could be costing you money.

Here’s why:

You’re missing out on higher returns: While HYSAs are safe, they can’t compete with long-term investments like index funds or stocks. Historically, the stock market has averaged annual returns of around 10%, significantly outpacing high-yield savings accounts. Inflation will outpace your savings: Even if your HYSA earns 4.00% APY, inflation typically rises at an average rate of around 2% to 3% per year. That means your real purchasing power is only growing by a small margin, if at all. Over time, inflation can erode the value of your money. Interest rates fluctuate: Unlike fixed-rate investments, HYSA rates can go up or down depending on the Federal Reserve’s moves. If rates drop, your earnings could shrink without notice.

The right way to use a high-yield savings account

High-yield savings accounts are great — they’re just not meant for long-term wealth building. Here’s how to use them the right way: