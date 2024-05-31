Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
REI’s Anniversary Sale just wrapped up, but select markdowns are still live on bestselling outdoor gear from brands like Merrell, Garmin, and even the retailers’ bike brand, Co-op Cycles. There are also a surprising number of discounts still active on some of The North Face’s best products, like its popular hiking shorts, travel gear, and one top-rated daypack that’s $44 off.
Typically $109, The North Face’s Recon Pack is on sale for just $65—a 40% discount. This versatile backpack has received over 1,250 five-star ratings and is a top 10 bestselling product for the brand among REI shoppers who attest that it’s “very comfortable.” It’s available right now in four great colors, including an eye-catching green/purple/orange and a low-key black. The Recon Pack is a solid option for summer travel, hiking, and everyday use, but it’s being discontinued, so act fast before it sells out.
The North Face Recon Pack in Tnf Green/Tnf Purple/Orange, $65 (was $109) at REI
<img src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/The-North-Face039s-Top-Rated-Backpack-That039s-039Very-Comfortable039-and-039Secure039.jpg" height="800" width="800">
<figcaption><p><a target="_blank" href="https://www.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10248&pw=261197&ctc=mj-thenorthfacereconpack-jzavaleta-0524&url=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.rei.com%252Fproduct%252F188894%252Fthe-north-face-recon-pack%253Fcolor%253DTNF%25252520GREEN%2525252FTNF%25252520PURPLE%2525252FORANGE" rel="noopener">Courtesy of The North Face</a></p></figcaption>
</figure>
<div><img src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Amazon039s-No-1-Bestselling-Air-Mattress-That039s-039Perfect-for-Outdoor.png" alt="Get It" /></div><p>The front of the bag has a stretchy mesh pocket and two side water bottle pockets, and the padded panels on the back provide support and ventilation. The bag is primarily made from recycled ripstop nylon, which makes it extra durable. There are three main compartments: a laptop sleeve, a roomy main compartment, and a small front pouch with internal organizers for storing small accessories. The bag is carry-on friendly, making it great for travelers looking to carry just one bag. It's also very comfortable thanks to the sternum and waist straps that promote stability and shoulder relief, and the bag’s FlexVent suspension system that has been certified by the American Chiropractic Association.
Shoppers were impressed with the bag’s convenient storage features, and multiple shoppers mentioned coming back to the Recon after owning previous models. “I’ve had other variants of the Recon and I love this design,” a shopper said. “I love the mesh pocket front to throw stuff in quickly—this version’s mesh pocket feels the most secure yet! Lots of pockets, padding, and space, while remaining sleek. This is my favorite backpack.”
The North Face Recon Pack in Tnf Black/Tnf Black, $65 (was $109) at REI
<img src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1717156279_506_The-North-Face039s-Top-Rated-Backpack-That039s-039Very-Comfortable039-and-039Secure039.jpg" height="800" width="800">
<figcaption><p><a target="_blank" href="https://www.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10248&pw=261197&ctc=mj-thenorthfacereconpack-jzavaleta-0524&url=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.rei.com%252Fproduct%252F188894%252Fthe-north-face-recon-pack%253Fcolor%253DTNF%25252520BLACK%2525252FTNF%25252520BLACK" rel="noopener">Courtesy of REI</a></p></figcaption>
</figure>
<div><img src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Amazon039s-No-1-Bestselling-Air-Mattress-That039s-039Perfect-for-Outdoor.png" alt="Get It" /></div><p>Another shopper who used it for travel wrote, “It fits my laptop and a few essential clothing items in the two large compartments. The small half-depth compartment is good for quick access items…Overall, it's a great carry-on pack if you are flying and, if you are a light traveler, you can even make it work for an overnight trip.”
Whether you need a daily bag for work or school, or you want something durable for hikes and travel, The North Face’s Recon is packed with storage compartments that make it easy to stay organized. Consider picking it up while it’s on sale, but don’t wait, because it’s bound to sell out soon.
