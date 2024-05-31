



REI’s Anniversary Sale just wrapped up, but select markdowns are still live on bestselling outdoor gear from brands like Merrell, Garmin, and even the retailers’ bike brand, Co-op Cycles. There are also a surprising number of discounts still active on some of The North Face’s best products, like its popular hiking shorts, travel gear, and one top-rated daypack that’s $44 off.

Typically $109, The North Face’s Recon Pack is on sale for just $65—a 40% discount. This versatile backpack has received over 1,250 five-star ratings and is a top 10 bestselling product for the brand among REI shoppers who attest that it’s “very comfortable.” It’s available right now in four great colors, including an eye-catching green/purple/orange and a low-key black. The Recon Pack is a solid option for summer travel, hiking, and everyday use, but it’s being discontinued, so act fast before it sells out.

The North Face Recon Pack in Tnf Green/Tnf Purple/Orange, $65 (was $109) at REI