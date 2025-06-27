Record-breaking heat swept across the eastern U.S. this week — and with millions of air conditioners whirring, power demand came close to breaking records too.

The ISO New England grid region, which covers most of New England, saw its second-highest power demand ever on Tuesday. In Maine, experts with the Governor’s Energy Office told the Portland Press Herald that New England would’ve beaten the record if it wasn’t for behind-the-meter solar power, like panels on rooftops and over parking lots that aren’t controlled by grid operators. But the region still had to activate fossil fuel-fired peaker plants — which worsen climate change and air quality — to meet demand in the evening.

The grid operated by PJM Interconnection, which includes New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and other mid-Atlantic states, also came close to breaking demand records both Monday and Tuesday. Power outages affecting thousands of homes were reported throughout the region, with utilities blaming many of them on the high temperatures.

One growing technology could’ve helped the grid manage the heat even better: battery storage. Take New England. Instead of switching on fossil-fuel peaker plants, batteries could’ve stored excess power generated during the day and discharged it when demand peaked — something numerous studies have suggested as a solution for the region. It’s a method that the grid operators for Texas and California rely on every day, as power generated when the sun is shining is stored for use when it sets.

But not every region is embracing the technology. PJM, in particular, has failed to take advantage of batteries in spite of its demand challenges, partly because it has one of the longest waits in the country to connect to the grid.

Battery storage is also threatened by the ​“Big, Beautiful Bill” currently making its way through Congress. While the Senate did extend a lifeline to the energy-storage industry in its version of the bill, a Wood Mackenzie/​American Clean Power Association analysis out this week found that grid-battery installations could still dip as much as 29% next year if tax credit and tariff uncertainty continues.

More big energy stories New York envisions a nuclear future New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) launched an ambitious quest this week, directing the state’s Power Authority to build a large nuclear reactor. The reason? Rising power demand.

“If we don’t increase our capacity over the next decade, we will see rolling blackouts,” Hochul warned at a press conference. ​“This is the best technology to meet this demand.”

New York is already home to three nuclear power plants, and until just a few years ago, it had four. The Indian Point power plant shut down in 2021 over environmental contamination concerns. But since then, New York has had trouble making up Indian Point’s lost generation capacity, leading the state to rely on more gas power — which has in turn raised greenhouse gas emissions.

In Texas, a company led by Rick Perry, former Republican governor and Trump administration energy secretary, is proposing a nuclear project of its own. Fermi America aims to build four 1-gigawatt nuclear reactors to power a massive data-center campus.