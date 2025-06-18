toggle caption Damian Dovarganes/AP Damian Dovarganes/AP

Last week, President Trump suggested the agriculture industry might be spared from his immigration crackdown. But Tuesday, Homeland Security officials confirmed there would be no change to enforcement policy — and no workplace safe from potential raids. We look at what this means economically and politically.

This episode: voting correspondent Miles Parks, immigration policy reporter Ximena Bustillo, and chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Lexie Schapitl. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

