Israel launched strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, killing at least three of Iran’s top military leaders. We look at why Israel took these actions now, what Iran might do next, and how the conflict complicates President Trump’s efforts to be a dealmaker and a peacekeeper.

Also, the dramatic removal of a U.S. Senator from a Homeland Security press conference capped off a week of aggressive immigration moves by the Trump administration. How are Americans responding to Trump’s shows of force?

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro, and national security correspondent Greg Myre.

