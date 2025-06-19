toggle caption Evan Vucci/AP Evan Vucci/AP

As tensions continue to escalate between Israel and Iran, President Trump is now signaling an openness for more U.S. military involvement. We discuss what that might look like and how it is dividing the MAGA faithful.

This episode: voting correspondent Miles Parks, national security correspondent Greg Myre, and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Lexie Schapitl. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

