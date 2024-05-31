When it comes to electric vehicles, the first thing anyone wants to know about is range. Fortunately, EVs are getting better and better on that front, and the number of options with 300 or more miles of range went up considerably just last year.

According to new data from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Vehicle Technologies Office, the 2023 model year alone featured 19 light-duty EV models from 11 different manufacturers with an EPA-certified driving range of 300 miles or more.

Long-Range Is Getting Popular As the electrification progresses and technology improves, there are more and more long-range models with a driving range higher than 300 miles. Some of the EVs can even cover 400 or 500 miles on a single charge.

For reference, in the 2022 model year, there were 14 light-duty EV models with at least 300 miles of range, while in 2021, it was just five. In other words, your choices of EVs with 300+ miles of EPA range almost quadrupled within two years—from 2021 to 2023.

And the 2024 and 2025 model years are shaping up to be even better. Just this week, the U.S. saw the debut of the Jeep Wagoneer S with an estimated 300 miles of range; the Cadillac Optiq, with a General Motors-estimated driving range of 300 miles; and the first reviews of the Chevrolet Equinox EV, which has 319 miles of range in front-wheel-drive form.

The first 300-mile EV (EPA Combined range) was introduced in 2016 and it was the Tesla Model S P100D. Today’s highest-ranked Tesla is the Model S at 402 miles, while the charts are topped by the Lucid Air Grand Touring at 516 miles.

At the same time, these gains bring up the median EV range across the entire market. In the 2023 model year, that number amounted to 270 miles. The median tells us that half of the models (with various battery and powertrain versions) on the market have an EPA range of 270 miles or more. In the not-too-distant future, half of all EVs on the market might have 300 miles or more of EPA range.

Here is the list of the 2023 model-year electric cars with 300+ miles of EPA range:

BMW i4 Gran Coupe

BMW i7

BMW iX

Cadillac Lyriq

Fisker Ocean

Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Kia EV6

Lucid Air

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Nissan Ariya

Rivian R1S

Rivian R1T

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model S

Tesla Model X

Tesla Model Y

The list excludes heavier EVs that are exempt from EPA disclosure requirements due to their weight, like the 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup. That EV had two 24 battery-module versions estimated at 329 miles and 355 miles, according to GM’s internal data. The additional versions with 20 battery modules from 2024 model year are lighter and gets up to 314 miles of EPA range officially.