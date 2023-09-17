In a tighter-than-expected race, The Nun II narrowly overshadowed the debut of A Haunting in Venice, $14.7 million to $14.5M, per Deadline. For Haunting, the opening is higher than the $12.9M earned by Death on the Nile in 2022 but considerably less than the $28.7M raked in by 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express. Nile grossed $137M worldwide, while Orient finished with $352M, respectively.

The Nun II has earned $56.5M domestically and $158.9M worldwide, following a typical 60% drop.

Elsewhere, Sony’s Dumb Money managed just $27K per theater and has earned $217K worldwide ahead of its September 29 wide release. While the Nicolas Cage action comedy accrued $745K from 1,175 theaters.

Next week sees the release of Expend4bles and It Lives Inside.

Box Office Results: Domestic Top 10

1) The Nun 2 (NL) 3,743 theaters (+15), Fri $4.4M (-66%) Sat $6.24M Sun $4M 3-day $14.7M (-55%), Total $56.5M/Wk 1

2.) A Haunting in Venice (Dis) 3,305 Fri $5.5M, Sat $5.4M Sun $3.6M 3-day $14.5M/Wk 1

3.) Equalizer 3 (Sony) 3,528 (-437) theaters Fri $2.1M (-38%) Sat $3.2M Sun $1.9M 3-day $7.2M (-40%), Total $73.6M /Wk 3

4.) My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (Uni) 3,678 (+28) theaters Fri $1.39M (-62%) Sat $1.96M Sun $1.35M 3-day $4.7M (-53%) Total $18.5M/Wk 2

5.) Barbie (WB) 3,012 (-269) theaters, Fri $1M (-30%) Sat $1.7M Sun $1.2M 3-day $3.96M (-30%) Total $626.1M/Wk 9

6.) Jawan (Yash Raj) 800 theaters, Fri $694K Sat $1M Sun $775K 3-day $2.49M(-59%), Total $12.1M/Wk 2

7.) Blue Beetle 2,386 (-400) theaters, Fri $575K (-32%) Sat $1.1M Sun $750K 3-day $2.475M (-35%), Total $67.2M/Wk 5

8.) Gran Turismo (Sony) 2,202 (-563) theaters, Fri $620K (-32%) Sat $1M Sun $680K 3-day $2.35M (-33%), Total $39.4M/Total Wk 4

9.) Oppenheimer (Uni) 1,799 (-292) theaters Fri $560K (-30%) Sat $930K Sun $610K 3-day $2.1M (-32%), Total $318.6M/Wk 9