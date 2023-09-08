Warner Bros.’ New Line movie division should have no trouble scaring off the competition and winning this weekend’s box office contest. The Nun II — which officially kicks off the fall season after a busy summer — is hoping to open to $30 million domestically or more after earning $3.1 million in Thursday previews.

In 2018, The Nun opened to $53.8 million domestically on its way to grossing earned a stellar $365.6 million at the worldwide box office, the top showing for any title in The Conjuring horror franchise, not adjusted for inflation (that included a preview gross of $5.4 million).

“You can’t keep a good demon down — not when they can still bring in the crowds,” writes Frank Scheck in his review of the sequel for The Hollywood Reporter.

Set in 1956, the sequel sees Taissa Farmiga — the real-life sister of Conjuring star Vera Farmiga — return as Sister Irene, who, despite her gentle demeanor, can handle any demonic challenge. Also returning is Jonas Bloquet, while newcomer Storm Reid (Euphoria) joins the cast as a young nun.

Michael Chavis directed the pic after previously helming Conjuring installments The Curse of La Llorona and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The weekend’s other new nationwide entry to watch is romantic-comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, written and directed by series creator Nia Vardalos. In addition to helming duties, she stars opposite John Corbett. Focus Features is handling the film domestically, while Universal Pictures International has overseas duties.

The feel-good pic is tracking to open in the high single digits after earning $550,000 in previews.

The threequel, which follows the eccentric Portokalas family as they travel to Greece, is a follow up to the wildly popular 2002 film and the not-so-successful 2016 sequel. My Big Fat Greek Wedding is once again produced by Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman.

The ensemble cast includes Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Gia Carides and Joey Fatone, with Lainie Kazan and Andrea Martin.

Among holdovers, Denzel Washington starrer The Equalizer 3 should come in No. 2 behind The Nun II. Barbie, Grand Turismo and Oppenheimer should also stay up on the chart.