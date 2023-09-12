That ended in 303 A.D. when, already extremely religious and intolerant, Diocletian was convinced by his co-emperor Galerius to officially persecute Christians again. Initially, Diocletian wanted to simply purge Christians out of the military and government, but Galerius appealed to an oracle of Apollo at Didyma (modern day Turkey), and the oracle’s vision was interpreted to mean “kill them all.” Although, against Galerius’ wishes, Diocletian initially did not order that all Christians be killed (that came later), he just allowed his subordinates to do exactly that while carrying out the persecution.

The First Edict of persecution, delivered on Feb. 23, 303, ordered Christian church properties and treasures seized, churches burned, and further assembly of Christian worship outlawed. All members of clergy were arrested, Christian soldiers and senators were deprived of their ranks and pensions (while all soldiers were asked to prove their devotion by sacrificing animals to the Roman pantheon of gods), Christians slaves who had been freed were re-enslaved, and all Christians were deprived the ability to petition the court. Greek historian Eusebius of Caesarea (modern day Israel) tells us the prisons of Palestine were so overfilled with priests that other prisoners were released to make room. Burning Christians at the stake became popular in the eastern provinces of the empire.

This historical context is where the story of St. Lucy comes into focus in 304. According to legend, Lucia’s mother betrothed her to a rich young suitor whose family kept the pagan gods of Jupiter and the empire. However, her mother never asked Lucia about her plans on the matter, because the daughter had apparently in secret vowed a life of celibacy in honor of God. Nonetheless, mother and daughter made a pilgrimage together to Catania where they visited the site of St. Agatha’s martyrdom. Agatha had been murdered half a century earlier during the last great persecution of Christians by the Roman state. St. Agatha allegedly came now in a vision to Lucia, informing her that she would bring glory to Syracuse as Agatha had to Catania, which is an awfully gentle way to say you’re going to die young and horifically.

While in Catania, Lucia convinced her mother to donate her daughter’s dowry, as well as much of the family fortune and jewels, to the poor and destitute, as opposed to saving it for either Lucia’s marriage or either of their comfort. When news of this great act of charity reached her betrothed, the pagan young man was outraged at the loss of expected income from the marriage. So he denounced Lucia as a Christian to Paschasius, the Governor of Syracuse.

The Roman government subsequently demanded Lucia burn a sacrifice to honor Emperor Diocletian’s image and implicit divinity. They were asking her to apostatize her faith. Lucia refused. Catholic dogma claims Paschasius then ordered Lucia to be condemned to a brothel where she would live her days as a concubine. However, when the Roman guards attempted to force Lucia from her home, legend has it that her feet would not budge, even when she was tied to oxen.

So the Roman governor tried to at last burn her alive instead. And yet, the fire likewise would not harm her despite the flames licking at her feet from bundles of wood (presumably this is why Sister Irene is immune to fire in The Nun II). Finally, a soldier stabbed Lucia in the throat, taking her life and martyring her in the eyes of angels, gospels, and church texts.