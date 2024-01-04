The Crystal Calls

Released in 2001, Final Fantasy X debuted long past the chance to be the first fully voiced video game, even in the modern era. However, it was the first Final Fantasy game to use voice acting to carry the heart of its story. Crucially, the game also relied on a notable cast of professionals to bring that story to life.

Looking back at the voices of Spira, we find names familiar today. As a staunch defender of Tidus’ awkward but earnest tone, I’m delighted to remind you that James Arnold Taylor has long since proven his chops, and, as the animated voice of Obi-Wan Kenobi, he holds equal footing with Ewan McGregor in continuing the Star Wars legacy. Meanwhile, both Wakka and the reticent Kimarhi are voiced by current vocal legend John DiMaggio. Then in the early years of his career, he was already known as Futurama’s Bender.

Final Fantasy X’s fully voiced FMV sequences offered a chance for these pros to create huge cinematic memories out of Square Enix’s already showstopping CGI plot checkpoints. They also added depth to the quieter moments, FMV and otherwise. Lulu’s harsh but protective manner comes through in a way text alone would’ve lost, making a potentially unlikable character into a dark horse fave who comes back for the girl power sequel. Rikku, at first squeaky and annoying, lures a player into ignoring her until the conflict between her Al Bhed brethren and Spira’s religious power structure lurches inescapably into the foreground.

The only drawback, arguably, is Square’s already visible adoration of more. More characters, more plot twists, more intrigue, sometimes fuzzing the twinned themes of faith and grief for the sake of jamming as much complication as possible into the flagship series. At least the unique voices help carry the threads!

Final Fantasy XII then upped the ante with a translation that combined iambic pentameter and hefty, archaic dialogue translated from the original, delivered by top-shelf performers like Gideon Emery, Nolan North, and English soap star Anita Carey. With a plot so intricate it borders on filigree, the troubles of Ivalice are as beautiful as they are impenetrable.

Square set a new gold standard for video games, and it was up to the industry to catch up. It probably helped their competition that Final Fantasy XIII, enamored with its own glitz, is the messiest, most convoluted Final Fantasy to date. Not even its fine cast can untangle the chaos connecting these two worlds, but at least it’s still fun to play.