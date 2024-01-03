Happy new year, PC gamers. I hope you’ve finished that second or third playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3 or Alan Wake 2 or one of our other 2023 GOTY Awards honorees, because it’s 2024 now and there are new games to play—no living in the past!

Yeah, just kidding, everyone I know is still playing Baldur’s Gate 3. But the first month of the year contains some tempting new releases that’ll surely pull a few of us away from our experimental BG3 runs (my evil halfling cleric playthrough is not going well), including the early access launch of another promising sandbox CPRG.

For more about what’s ahead for PC gaming this year, see our big list of 2024’s upcoming PC games.

More games releasing in January