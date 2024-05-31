A weekend lunch plan with my friend took us to the newly opened ‘The Pit’, a meaty joint at Global Foyer Mall.

The restaurant is known for their steaks and meat preparations. The name evokes images of smoking pits one can see in steak houses in the US. We checked into the restaurant that has a lovely, old world charm . The only missing element is the smoke and the smoky aroma.

We started with a Philly Cheese Sandwich. The thin meat cuts with mushrooms and cheese paired with coleslaw and topped on a fresh and soft bread was delicious. It was melt-in-the-mouth with a delightful moreish quality which made it difficult to stop after the first few bites. The portion is large but I can go back anytime for this.

Next was the chicken wings with skin. They were barbequed so well that my fingers keep sticking to the skin. Dry rub was beautiful and I got it paired with corn on the cob. Served with spicy buffalo or barbecue sauce, another dish that made me happy.

The portions are big enough that just after these two dishes we both were full. But the greedy, gluttonous side got the better of us and we asked for the pork belly. This was a well made dish but the portion of fat was too much compared to the meat. I shared the feedback with the chef when he asked and he took it positively.

The Pit seems to be quite popular with expats in Gurgaon even though they are yet to get their liquor license. The option to choose the sides is another attraction for the younger guests.

I wanted to order tiramisu to end the meal but it wasn’t available. So we ordered the brownie with ice cream. The dessert wasn’t much to rave about.

But one thing is certain. I’ll be back for Philly Cheese Sandwich, chicken wings and to try much more from their good looking menu.