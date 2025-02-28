In this episode, we sit down with Tal Schneider, senior diplomatic and political correspondent for the Times of Israel, to dissect the high-stakes drama unfolding in Israel. Will it move to a second stage of the hostage deal, and can Prime Minister Netanyahu navigate this delicate situation without shattering his fragile coalition?

About JPPI – The Jewish People’s Podcast: The Jewish People’s Podcast (JPPI) explores the most pressing issues facing the global Jewish community. Hosted by Yaakov Katz in conversation with leading experts, politicians and thought leaders, the podcast delves into topics such as Israel-Diaspora relations, religious and cultural identity, Israeli politics, and contemporary Jewish life. Each episode aims to inform and engage listeners through insightful discussions and in-depth analysis.