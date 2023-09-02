Homeowners undertaking house improvements are grappling with steep rises in the cost of hiring a skip – with prices rising by up to a third in five years.

Skips are a familiar sight in Britain, with the brightly-painted containers seen driveways across the country.

But the price of hiring one has risen by between 20 and 33 per cent, experts say, as skip hire firms pass on their own rising costs.

Skip prices vary depending on the size you need and where you live, with the cost typically higher in the south of the country.

Extra load: The cost of hiring a skip is increasing as firms are forced to pass on rising costs

But price rises have seen an eight-yard skip that cost £200 in 2019 rise 20 per cent to £240 today in Hertfordshire, according to Andy Catigan, director of waste management firm Waste King.

Meanwhile a four-yard skip that cost £180 five years ago would now cost £228 to £240, a rise of up to 33 per cent, according to James Thurlow-Craig, managing director of Reliable Skip.

Skip costs have risen over the past five years for a cocktail of reasons, including fuel costs, Brexit and extra regulation.

Catigan said: ‘Coming out of Covid, although prices have risen over the years, that’s when we saw the big changes.

‘Not only have we seen a dramatic increase in fuel costs, as we’re running big machines with big engines, we used to be able to use red diesel, but since April 2022 we haven’t been able to use it.’

Red diesel is everyday ‘white’ diesel with red dye in it, but it is taxed less heavily than standard diesel.

But since April 1, 2022, Government rules mean the cheaper red diesel cannot be used in heavy machinery such as the lorries used to carry skips, although farm machinery can still use it.

‘It’s a stealth tax,’ Catigan said. ‘We were paying 41p a litre with red diesel, but with white diesel that rose to £1.60 a litre.’

Other reasons skip hire costs have risen are a shortage of drivers, according to Thurlow-Craig of Reliable Skip.

Many European skip operators went home after Brexit, which led to wages increasing for those remaining.

Thurlow-Craig said: ‘There was then the challenge of a high level of demand and a shortage of drivers – the demand was much higher than the supply available.’

Waste management experts also say that extra regulation is also pushing up the cost of skips to consumers.

One example is Persistent Organic Pollutants Regulation, or POPS. These Environment Agency rules were brought in during December 2022 and mean many items commonly thrown in skips, such as old sofas and chairs, cannot go into landfill as many contain harmful chemicals that cannot break down.

As a result they have to be handled separately, and can contaminate an entire skip load if mixed in with other waste.

Brendan O’Shea (left) said the skip hire business is facing upward pressure on prices

Brendan O’Shea, founder of waste clearance and salvage firm Just Clear, said: ‘This year, the industry has seen the introduction of a government levy called POPS which has undoubtedly driven prices up for skip hire.

‘Other challenges are shortages in the workforce due to Brexit, as well as energy and fuel costs rising, for example a stealth tax on red diesel, so there is definitely evidence of pressure in the market in that regard.’

The skip hire industry is also bracing for similar rules to POPS which came in yesterday (September 1) which means certain types of wood will no longer be able to be thrown in skips. Again, this could mean prices for consumers go up to cover extra handling costs.

The Environment Agency is withdrawing RPS 250 rules that currently allow waste management firms to handle wood alongside hazardous wood – for example, timber joists and beams that are treated or painted with environmentally harmful chemicals.

Thurlow-Craig of Reliable Skip said: ‘Essentially any wood in a property as a result of a demolition project or extension, if it’s pre-2007 it has to be treated as hazardous waste.

‘There’s a huge volume of wood that gets thrown into skips. If the wood is post -2007 it’s fine and can go in. Wood that’s prior to that has to be tested or declared, not just thrown in a general use skip.’

The skip hire business is competitive, meaning firms typically work hard to keep prices as low as possible.

O’Shea added: ‘The industry itself is saturated, so it really is competitive. I would think that a lot of the major players are setting prices in line with competitor prices.’

What are the alternatives to skips?

Smaller items can be taken to a local authority tip by consumers.

Another alternative is something called clearance. This is where a professional company takes away items you don’t need and either recycles them or otherwise disposes of them.

One firm that does this is Just Clear, which also attempts to sell any items and gives the cash back to the customer.

Over the years, Just Clear has found and then sold Picasso artwork worth £90,000, classic cars and more.

Just Clear’s O’Shea said: ‘The skip hire industry for a long time has been very fragmented, however it does fulfil a real need for a certain market.

‘In my opinion that’s the construction and home renovation market, where you have rubble and other very dense material. It suits that perfectly.

‘Where it doesn’t suit is when it comes to home furnishings, bulky mattresses, sofas, furniture and items for reuse. That’s where our clearance business comes in, as an alternative and much better solution for a number of reasons.

‘There is a real need and benefit to create awareness around alternatives to a skip. Maybe you’ve got a fridge or a couple of mattresses and can avoid the hassle of having a skip on your doorstep.’