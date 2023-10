While Sub-Zero and Scorpion are loosely based on the Lin Kuei clan, in reality, this clan comes from a book that is widely considered to be a farce. So, we dive into the real history behind Ninja, and what they would have actually trained in. Similarly, we look into Liu Kang’s Shaolin Monk origins, Raiden’s inspiration from Raijin, Kano and the Black Dragon Society, Johnny Cage’s Jean Claude Van Damme roots, and Sonya Blade’s US Special Forces training.

This is The Real History Of Mortal Kombat.